Don't be goofy - last chance to sign up to $1.99 Disney Plus deal

While Disney Plus Day was over and done with within a flash of pixie dust, the excellent saving available for new and eligible returning customers is kicking around for a bit longer - but only until 11.59pm PT on Monday, September 19.

The Disney Plus deal allows customers to snag their first month for just $1.99 / £1.99 / AU$1.99 (opens in new tab). This, coinciding with the introduction of plenty of new releases, including the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder, and the premiere of the latest live action remake, Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks.

The special event for the House of Mouse platform also saw a 9-minute preview of the upcoming Star Wars Original series, Andor, a prequel to Rogue One.

Giving you free rein of the service for a whole month at a hugely discounted Disney Plus price, you'll also be able to enjoy titles that have been kicking around for a while, including Pixar classics and the entirety of The Simpsons.

Not around for much longer, sign up to this excellent Disney Plus deal now before it expires!

Limited time only Disney Plus deal in full:

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: first month | $1.99/£1.99/AU$1.99/CA$1.99 (opens in new tab)

While Disney Plus Day has officially been and gone, keen streamers can still make the most of this excellent Disney Plus deal. New and eligible returning customers can sign up and get their first month for just $1.99 / £1.99, and watch new arrivals and legacy titles alike. Deal expires September 19 at 11.59pm PT.

Keep in mind the $1.99 rate is only applicable for your first month. Thereafter, your Disney Plus membership will auto-renew at the current monthly rate in your region e.g. $7.99 / £7.99 / AU$11.99 / CA$11.99 a month.

What were the new Disney Plus Day releases?

Leading the charge for Disney Plus Day's magical line-up was the long-anticipated live action remake of the 1940 animated classic Pinocchio. With a star studded cast, relative newcomer to Hollywood Benjamin Evan Ainsworth stars as the puppet-turned-real-boy, while Tom Hanks is his creator, Geppetto. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the wisecracking Jiminy Cricket, while Cynthia Erivo shines as the Blue Fairy.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

(opens in new tab)

Disney Plus Day will also saw the latest instalment from the MCU finally land exclusively on the streaming service after its theatrical run in movie theaters around the globe. Alongside Thor: Love and Thunder's arrival there was a special Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder documentary, as well as the aforementioned Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return behind the scenes.

Younger audiences can also enjoy a new TV show from Pixar as Lightning McQueen and Mater go on a road trip in Cars on the Road. Episode 4 of She-Hulk will also land on the day, as well as a new The Simpsons short and docu-series Growing Up, produced in part by Brie Larson.

What is the Disney Plus deal rate where you are?

*prices are approximate based on the same deal last year.