Best Black Friday PC gaming deals 2019

Black Friday 2019 is upon us, and between the deals available during this sales period and Cyber Monday, there's almost no better time to find PC gaming deals on just about anything you could need. You'll find deals on processors, graphics cards, full desktops, capable gaming laptops, gaming monitors, and plenty of accessories to ensure you're getting the best PC gaming experience possible.

With Black Friday growing ever larger, encompassing nearly the whole month of November, there's more time to find great PC gaming deals. But, that also means it can be harder to keep track of all the different options that are available to you. That's where we come in.

We constantly keep track of the best PC gaming products, looking out for deals that can help you save on your gaming setup. We know which are the best processors. We know which gaming headsets have the best audio. And, we know when a Black Friday deal makes products worth your while.

WHEN IS BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY 2019? Traditionally, Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, when retailers begin the holiday shopping season. This year it falls on November 29, with Cyber Monday on December 2. But deals start flooding in long before this, so it's a good idea to bookmark this page (along with our best Black Friday deals hub), and keep checking back for the latest deals.

So, this Black Friday, we're collecting all the deals we can find. That includes early Black Friday deals, deals that extend through the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday deals. Let's face it, Cyber Monday is just Round 2 of Black Friday, and you can pretty much treat it as the same sales event, though some retailers will save different deals for that week.

We'll pick out Black Friday deals directly from the product manufacturers as well as from discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and wherever else we might find a deal that's worth your while.

So, if you're on the hunt for a deal on a new Ryzen 3000 processor or a high-resolution, high-refresh gaming monitor, keep your eye on this page throughout the next two weeks.

Black Friday processor deals

Intel Core i7-9700K: 409.99 339.99 at Newegg

You can save a bunch of this powerful, unlocked processor from Intel. It boasts 8 cores and 8 threads, making it a high performance CPU, especially at its 3.6GHz base frequency and 4.9GHz turbo frequency.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: $399 $379 at Newegg

Score a sweet little discount on this multi-core monster. The Ryzen 7 3800X offers 8 cores and 16 threads, for extreme performance. Plus, it comes with a free copy of Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600: $199 $114 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 2600: $199 $114 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is a 6-core, 12-thread processor that will boost up to 3.9GHz – in other words, it punches above its weight class. And, now that you can pick up this mid-range star for just $114, it makes it one of the best processors for gaming.

Black Friday graphics card deals

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra Gaming: $429 $379 at Best Buy

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra Gaming: $429 $379 at Best Buy

This EVGA model of the GeForce RTX 2060 is is ready to offer high-end gaming performance. It can handle high frame rates at Full HD and even 1440p while also delivering Nvidia's ray tracing.

Black Friday RAM and storage deals

WD EasyStore 12TB External: $279.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Upgrade your storage space big time with this 12TB external hard drive from Western Digital. It offers high transfer speeds using the USB 3.0 interface, making it handy for movies and even video game libraries.View Deal

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB: $169.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

You can get a good price on one of the most dependable SSDs around with this deal from Best Buy. 1TB of high-speed storage like this means plenty of room for your favorite programs and games.

Intel 660p 1TB: $199.99 $82.99 at Newegg

This deal is crazy, bringing the price of 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage to below $100 is wild enough, but this brings it to $82. This is a hard to one to pass up.

Samsung 970 Evo SSD 500 GB: $149 $79 at Amazon

Samsung 860 Evo 2TB SATA SSD: $400 $229 at Amazon

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 2TB SSD: $499 $399 at Amazon

Black Friday gaming accessory deals

Corsair K95 Platinum: $199 $129 at Best Buy

Black Friday gaming PC deals

Dell G3 15 9th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: $1,149.99 $849.99 from Dell Newly refreshed with 9th-generation Intel Core processors, the Dell G3 15 delivers a solid performance as a gaming laptop, if you're looking for a budget contender. This particular configuration boasts the GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q Design, which is reason enough to take advantage of this deal.

Dell XPS 15 9th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB: $1,899.99 $1,649.99 from Dell With a 9th-generation Intel Core processor, a GTX 1650 graphics card and 16GB RAM, the Dell XPS 15 is an excellent performer for creative professionals looking for an affordable laptop in the Windows market. That's without factoring in its gorgeous OLED screen option.

MSI GL65: $1149 $899 at Newegg

You can save big on this performance powerhouse. The MSI GL65 offers up an Intel Core i7-9750H six-core processor with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For gaming, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti to power its 15.6-inch, Full HD display.

MSI GS65 Stealth: $1899.99 $1399.99 at Best Buy

This deal will help you save big on MSI's thin-and-light gaming laptop. The SMI GS65 Stealth is a sneaky beast, with a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor and a 240Hz, Full HD display all in a design that weights just 4.19 pounds and measure 0.69-inches thick.

MSI GL65: $899 $649 at Walmart

Here's an affordable gaming laptop ready for Esports. It pairs an Intel Core i5-9300H with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor, which should have just the right amount of juice for games like Fortnite and CS:GO on its Full HD display.

MSI GL65: $1299 $999 at Micro Center

This deal will give you a well balanced gaming laptop for a hair under a grand. It has a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for smooth gaming performance on its 15.6-inch, 120Hz, Full HD display. It also packs a 1TB SSD.

MSI GE75 Raider: $1399 $1199 at Costco

Costco's deal on the MSI Ge75 Raider gives you a laptopt hat's ready for just about everything. The Intel Core i7-9750H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card will run most games you throw at it on the 17.3-inch, Full HD, 144Hz display. Plus, 16GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking, while a 1TB hard drive and 512GB SSD let you store plenty of files and games.

MSI GF63 Thin: $699 $599 at Newegg

Here's an affordable gaming laptop that is surprisingly just over four pounds. It comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti ready for gaming. The combination of a 128GB NVMe SSD and 1TB hard drive leaves plenty of room for a game library and one or two favorite games on the faster SSD.

MSI GL73: $799 $699 at Newegg

MSI GP65 Leopard: $1699 $1489 at Newegg

It's only fitting that a gaming computer named after a beast would have the power of one. The combination of an Intel Core i7-9750H with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor will deliver excellent visuals on the Full HD, 144Hz display.

MSI GL75: $1299 $1049 at B&H

This big, 17.3-inch gaming laptop is a heavy lifter. It packs a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor paired with 16GB of RAM, and the Full HD, 144Hz display panel is run by an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti graphics processor for smooth gaming.

MSI GF63: $849 $699 at Sam's Club

This deal wills score you a capable gaming laptop ready for Esports at a low price. It has a Full HD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and the gaming experience is powered by an Intel Core i5-9300H paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1200 $849 This 15-inch budget gaming laptop is targeting 1080p gaming with these specs, packing a GTX 1660 Ti and 16GB of RAM. You've also got a 256GB SSD in there, along with a 1TB HDD for storage.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1,399 $999.00 This version of the 15.6-inch Y540 laptop comes with an i7-950H processor as well as a GTX 1660 Ti, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Omen by HP 15-inch gaming laptop: $1,399 $999 at Walmart

Omen by HP 15-inch gaming laptop: $1,399 $999 at Walmart

Not only has Walmart cut the price of this excellent gaming laptop, with an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM, but it's also included a headset and mouse as well - worth $100.

Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop: $1,299 $999 at Walmart

Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop: $1,299 $999 at Walmart

If you're after a gaming laptop, then this is an incredible deal from Walmart, which knocks a huge $300 off the price of this mid-range beast. You get a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti and a 512GB SSD.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,199 $1,089 at Amazon

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,199 $1,089 at Amazon

When you pull the Acer Predator Helios 300 out of your bag, everyone will know its a gaming laptop, but with an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1660 Ti graphics, that lack of discretion is totally worth it. Plus, you can save $100 right now on Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix GL12: $1,999 $1,599 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Strix GL12: $1,999 $1,599 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Strix GL12 is packed with the best gaming hardware on the market, all in a very attractive chassis. And, with this Best Buy Black Friday deal, it can be yours for just $1,599.

Dell G7 15-inch gaming laptop | $1,284 $799.99 at Dell

Save $485 on this Dell G7 gaming laptop with a 128GB SSD + 1TB hard drive pairing, 16GB of RAM configured in two sets of 8GB, GeForce GTX 1060 GDDR5 graphics, and - to top it all off - a hexa-core 8th generation i7 processor. That's an amazing set of specs not usually seen at this price point - stock won't last long so be sure to get in quick!

HP 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $489.99 $459.99 at Best Buy

This HP laptop is only $30 off at Best Buy at the moment, but offers a cheap gaming laptop for those looking to spend as little as possible. You're getting a barebones AMD A9 processor with simple but passable Radeon R5 graphics - and only 4GB of RAM, but that 1TB hard drive will store a number of titles. We'd recommend this for smaller, less demanding games as there's no SSD to speak of. Nevertheless, that 17.3-inch display at a low price may suit you perfectly.

Lenovo Ideapad L340 gaming laptop: $749 $549 at Walmart

This slimline gaming PC hides a 256GB SSD, 9th generation i5 quad-core processor and GTX 1050 graphics away in a sleek, portable shell. 8GB of RAM will keep things running smoothly, and a 15.6 full HD display ensures your games are always looking sharp. This is an excellent price on such specs and a considerable discount on its original listing price - always a benefit when looking for cheap gaming laptops.

Asus FX505DD 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $749 $617 at Amazon

This cheap and cheerful gaming laptop won't leave you wanting for storage. A 256GB SSD is stellar at this price point where you'd usually be looking at standard hard drive options. You're also getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, as well as 8GB of RAM.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop: $749 $666 at Walmart

The HP Pavilion 15-CX0056WM gaming laptop is super hot at this low price. We're talking GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 1TB HDD, 8th-gen i5 processor and 8GB of RAM all for under $700.

MSI GL63 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $899 $649 at Walmart

Save $150 on this MSI gaming laptop with a 9th generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. Plus, the MSI comes with seriously cool features like per key RGB lighting and an extremely efficient cooling system. Of all the gaming laptop deals we've covered this week, this one is definitely the most colorful.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1099 $799 at Walmart

If you'd prefer a boost in graphics, this model from Walmart swaps out the older visuals of the previous deal for the impressive GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. This is a great spec, offering an AMD Ryzen R7-3750H processor and the 8GB of RAM from before, but cutting the SSD to 256GB to keep the cost from ballooning too much with that high-performance graphics card. You can save even more with this $699 model that replaces your graphics with GTX 1650.

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $799 at Walmart

Featuring a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor and a 512GB SSD this Lenovo Legion certainly doesn't skimp on the specs. This gaming powerhouse also comes with 8GB of RAM and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, with Dolby Atmos audio and a full HD IPS anti-glare display to boot. This really is an excellent deal you'll want to jump on quickly.

Alienware M15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,429 $1,079 at Dell

Save $330 on the high spec gaming laptop from Alienware while stocks last at Dell! You're getting a blindingly fast hexa-core 8th generation i7 processor with 6GB of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 GDDR5 graphics. With 16GB of RAM configured in two sets of 8GB and a 128GB SSD combined with 1TB hard drive and 8GB SSHD you'll be flying your gaming library. You're also getting a year of free hardware servicing.

Asus ROG G531 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999 $847 at Amazon

This Asus gaming laptop brings a powerhouse of a 9th generation i7 hexa-core processor and a massive 512GB SSD to the game. With a streamlined, narrow bezel display and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and 8GB of RAM, you're getting a premium gaming experience at a fantastic price.

Dell G5587 gaming laptop | $1,099 $849 at Walmart

Sold Out This beast of a laptop has been teetering on the edge of $900 for a while now and has just dipped below. All your favorite titles will shine thanks to a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card and full HD screen. Throw in a whopping 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive storage and 16GB of RAM all running on an 8th generation i5 processor and you'd be hard-pressed to run into technical difficulties. Dual storage is hard to find in cheap gaming laptops, so this deal will stand out to anyone looking to store all their games on one machine.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,499.99 $1,049.99 on Amazon Enjoy a lot of gaming and creative real estate with Samsung's ultrawide 49-inch CRG90 curved gaming monitor. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate as well as AMD's FreeSync 2 technology for super smooth gaming. This is one of the best gaming monitors of 2019.

MSI Optix G27C4 Curved Gaming Monitor: $249.99 $178.00 at Walmart

This MSI monitors offers a large 27-inch display area at Full HD, and can play games smoothly at up to 165Hz. Plus, FreeSync can keep game imagery tear-free with AMD graphics cards.

Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ: $749.99 $579.99 at Newegg

This monitor from Asus is versatile, offering a high resolution of 3440 x 1440, tons of screen space at 35 inches, and a fast refresh rate of 100Hz. It also supports FreeSync.

Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ: $349.99 $259.99 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ combines 27 inches of screen space with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, so you can see all the action happening in your games with ease. This deal is for the Full HD version, and it also supports FreeSync to smooth out gameplay between 48Hz and 144Hz.

LG UltraGear 24" LED FHD FreeSync Monitor: $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

This LG monitor is an affordable option for gamers, but it still delivers a Full HD picture at up to 144Hz. Plus, it supports AMD's FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming even when your frame rate isn't consistent.

Alienware AW3418DW monitor: $1349.99 $649 at Newegg

Alienware AW3418DW monitor: $1349.99 $649 at Newegg

This Alienware monitor is a gaming beast. It runs at 120Hz in overclocked mode, offering smooth gameplay at a resolution of 3440 x 1440. With G-Sync, it can also avoid tearing and stutters.

Dell 27-inch LED QHD G-Sync Monitor: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Dell 27-inch LED QHD G-Sync Monitor: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

A 1440p monitor takes a deep discount at Best Buy. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, this is a great fit for a PC player who prioritizes higher framerates over 4K resolution, and that is a big price drop.

MSI Optix G27C4 Curved Gaming Monitor: $249.99 $178.00 at Walmart

This MSI monitors offers a large 27-inch display area at Full HD, and can play games smoothly at up to 165Hz. Plus, FreeSync can keep game imagery tear-free with AMD graphics cards.

