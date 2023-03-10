GoDaddy promo codes for June 2023
Browse our 0 GoDaddy promo codes to get money off hosting, domains & more from the prominent web-hosting brand.
FAQs
How much is a GoDaddy plan?
GoDaddy offers a range of services, and each service includes a range of plans to suit all kinds of website needs. Depending on whether you're choosing a domain name, web hosting, web building, marketing, analytics, e-commerce goods or a mixture of the above, plans can range from between $6.99 and $24.95 per month.
Can I get a GoDaddy free trial?
Yes, GoDaddy offers customers a 1-month free trial with all plans, giving you 30 days to make sure the service is right for you. if you aren't 100% happy with the service before your 30 days are up, just get in touch with their team and you'll be entitled to cancel your plan for a full refund.
How can I contact GoDaddy?
If you want to speak to a member of the GoDaddy customer service team, you can visit the Help Center for more information on common problems, or you can call 1-480-366-3546 to speak to a member of their team.
What is GoDaddy's cancellation policy?
GoDaddy’s cancellation policy varies from product to product. For example, annual plans can be refunded within 30 days whereas monthly plans must be canceled within 48 hours. Additionally, active or used products can not be canceled, if you want to learn more about GoDaddy’s cancellation policy visit their website.
Does GoDaddy have 99 cent domains?
Yes, you can purchase some domains subject to availability and popularity for as little as $0.99 for the first year.
Hints and tips
Watch out for sales & discounts: GoDaddy regularly offers up to 80% off selected plans as part of limited-time promotions, so check in regularly to see the latest chance to save. New sign-ups often receive the biggest discounts, so time joining the service correctly for the best savings.
Choose a longer plan: Generally, the longer the plan you sign up for, the less you'll pay each month. If you can commit to paying upfront for 2-year plans, for instance, this can save you as much as 70% on the usual per-month pricing.
Pick the right plan: Although GoDaddy offers a wide range of website services, you may find that you don't need a plan that offers all of the options on offer to meet your site's needs. Choosing a simpler plan means paying less a month, so make sure you aren't paying for any features you won't use to ensure you're getting the best price.
How to use GoDaddy promo codes
It’s quick and easy to use GoDaddy promo codes, simply by following these straightforward steps:
1) Check our list of GoDaddy promo codes and select one you'd like to use.
2) Head over to the GoDaddy website and select the package that is best suited to your requirements, including adding a domain name if you don’t already have one.
3) Follow the steps that take you through to the checkout page, which will require you to add your details. It will then give you the option of activating your promo code.
4) Paste the relevant discount code into the available slot before pressing OK in order to complete the transaction.
Rob Clymo has been a tech journalist for more years than he can actually remember, having started out in the wacky world of print magazines before discovering the power of the internet. Since he's been all-digital he has run the Innovation channel during a few years at Microsoft as well as turning out regular news, reviews, features and other content for the likes of TechRadar, TechRadar Pro, Tom's Guide, Fit&Well, Gizmodo, Shortlist, Automotive Interiors World, Automotive Testing Technology International, Future of Transportation and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International. In the rare moments he's not working he's usually out and about on one of numerous e-bikes in his collection.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy is one of the leading providers of website hosting solutions, with a complete range of products and services dedicated to building better sites. The Arizona-based company has a wide variety of packages tailored to suit all kinds of budget. GoDaddy offers a complete solution if you’re looking to create and improve an online presence, with a selection of packages that can include a domain name, web hosting & a suite of website creation tools, as well as award-winning support services and marketing & analytics tools. There are upwards of 21 million customers signed up to GoDaddy currently, with package options allowing users to create everything from basic beginner-focused web pages through to more complex multi-page designs and e-commerce stores. Check out the latest GoDaddy promo codes to help you save on the cost of memberships.
Written by
