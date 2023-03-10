FAQs

How much is a GoDaddy plan? GoDaddy offers a range of services, and each service includes a range of plans to suit all kinds of website needs. Depending on whether you're choosing a domain name, web hosting, web building, marketing, analytics, e-commerce goods or a mixture of the above, plans can range from between $6.99 and $24.95 per month.

Can I get a GoDaddy free trial? Yes, GoDaddy offers customers a 1-month free trial with all plans, giving you 30 days to make sure the service is right for you. if you aren't 100% happy with the service before your 30 days are up, just get in touch with their team and you'll be entitled to cancel your plan for a full refund.

How can I contact GoDaddy? If you want to speak to a member of the GoDaddy customer service team, you can visit the Help Center for more information on common problems, or you can call 1-480-366-3546 to speak to a member of their team.

What is GoDaddy's cancellation policy? GoDaddy’s cancellation policy varies from product to product. For example, annual plans can be refunded within 30 days whereas monthly plans must be canceled within 48 hours. Additionally, active or used products can not be canceled, if you want to learn more about GoDaddy’s cancellation policy visit their website.

Does GoDaddy have 99 cent domains? Yes, you can purchase some domains subject to availability and popularity for as little as $0.99 for the first year.

Hints and tips

Watch out for sales & discounts: GoDaddy regularly offers up to 80% off selected plans as part of limited-time promotions, so check in regularly to see the latest chance to save. New sign-ups often receive the biggest discounts, so time joining the service correctly for the best savings.

Choose a longer plan: Generally, the longer the plan you sign up for, the less you'll pay each month. If you can commit to paying upfront for 2-year plans, for instance, this can save you as much as 70% on the usual per-month pricing.

Pick the right plan: Although GoDaddy offers a wide range of website services, you may find that you don't need a plan that offers all of the options on offer to meet your site's needs. Choosing a simpler plan means paying less a month, so make sure you aren't paying for any features you won't use to ensure you're getting the best price.