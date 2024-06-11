NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, June 12 (game #101)

Wednesday rolls around again, marking the middle of the week. But it's just another day for the NYT's Strands game, which appears without fail seven times a week. The countdown is on to play it now, before it's replaced by tomorrow's!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #101) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… By the dozen

NYT Strands today (game #101) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROACH

POWER

DAZE

STOLE

COST

FORD

NYT Strands today (game #101) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Mmmm… Homer Simpson

NYT Strands today (game #101) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #101) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #101, are…

JELLY

CIDER

HOLE

GLAZED

FROSTED

CAKE

POWDERED

SPANGRAM: DOUGHNUTS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I did solve this Strands puzzle without using any hints – but it took me a long time. I'm not really a big doughnut eater, and several of these answers were not familiar to me as fillings or types. CIDER, for instance, seems bizarre to me; CIDER is an alcoholic drink where I'm from, not a doughnut. CAKE? What's a cake doughnut? It would also never occur to me to buy them by the dozen, as per the theme clue – why would you need more than one?

It was only really the combination of my having found JELLY and HOLE by accident that led me to the theme, and after that the spangram, at which point things got a lot easier.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

