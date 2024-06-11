Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, June 12 (game #870)

How's your week going? Well it could be about to get better still, or take a turn for the worse, depending on how you fare with today's Quordle. Good luck!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #870) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #870) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #870) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #870) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #870) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • Q • P • S • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #870) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #870, are…

QUILT

PARTY

SPARK

SINCE

QUILT is one of those words that regularly catches me out in Quordle. The problem is that whenever it appears, I already have the -UIL- with a yellow T that could go at either end. That's due to my Quordle strategy, which consists of playing the set words STARE, DOILY and PUNCH as the first three guesses. That leaves me with GUILT or QUILT and I almost play GUILT in that scenario and end up being wrong – except, of course, for those times when I play QUILT and it ends up being GUILT. Typical.

That aside there was nothing too taxing here, with no repeated letters and no uncommon words.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #870) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #870, are…

FORGO

GULCH

CRAVE

DIRGE

