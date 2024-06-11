NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, June 12 (game #367)

If yesterday's Connections was tough then today's Connections is… also tough! But don't worry if you get stuck, because if you scroll down this page you'll find a few hints to point you in the right direction.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #367) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DUMBO

E.T.

MY LEFT FOOT

DOGMA

THE GREEN

MILE

BEETLEJUICE

WALL STREET

KILL BILL

CHINATOWN

FRIGHT NIGHT

FOXY BROWN

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY

INCH

OCTOPUSSY

THE LONGEST

YARD

BE KIND REWIND

MANHATTAN

NYT Connections today (game #367) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Big Apple

Big Apple Green: Sounds similar

Sounds similar Blue: How far?

How far? Purple: Natural thinking

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #367) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PLACES IN NEW YORK CITY

GREEN: RHYMING TITLES

BLUE: ENDING IN UNITS OF MEASUREMENT

PURPLE: STARTING WITH ANIMALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #367) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #367, are…

YELLOW: PLACES IN NEW YORK CITY CHINATOWN, DUMBO, MANHATTAN, WALL STREET

CHINATOWN, DUMBO, MANHATTAN, WALL STREET GREEN: RHYMING TITLES BE KIND REWIND, E.T., FRIGHT NIGHT, KILL BILL

BE KIND REWIND, E.T., FRIGHT NIGHT, KILL BILL BLUE: ENDING IN UNITS OF MEASUREMENT HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, MY LEFT FOOT, THE GREEN MILE, THE LONGEST YARD

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, MY LEFT FOOT, THE GREEN MILE, THE LONGEST YARD PURPLE: STARTING WITH ANIMALS BEETLEJUICE, DOGMA, FOXY BROWN, OCTOPUSSY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

This is another really clever Connections puzzle. I am a big fan. All the words are movies, obviously, but none actually have a movie connection whatsoever, which may well have thrown you in the same way it initially confused me. I spent far too long thinking about which films Jack Nicholson might have been in other than CHINATOWN, or whether JACK BLACK had been in any other than BE KIND, REWIND. Had some been a specific Oscar winner? Were any released in the same year? And so on.

There may be some connections in that regard – I'm not enough of a movie buff to know without checking – but it was only when I changed my mindset that I began making progress. I solved the two hardest first, spotting that four of them ended in a unit of measurement for the blue group, then getting the animal connection for purple.

The rhyming group, green, was pretty easy to find after that, which just left yellow. This was supposedly the easiest of the four, based on color, but as a non New Yorker (and non American) I guarantee that I would not have solved it if not by default, because I had zero idea that DUMBO was a region of NYC. Fair enough, this appears in the New York Times, but I still feel it's a little parochial for the NYT to include it given that they must know millions of people worldwide play Connections. Couldn't they have gone with something else?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

