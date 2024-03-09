The 6 best deals in the massive Dell TechFest sale - laptops from $279.99

Dell has launched a massive month-long sale featuring terrific deals across a variety of laptops, PCs, monitors and other computing hardware. Given we rate Dell devices such as the Inspiron and XPS lineup as some of the best laptops you can buy, I've focused on those here and picked out six of the best laptop deals available in the Dell TechFest sale.

For a cheap and excellent value-for-money option, don't pass up on this Dell Inspiron 15 for $279.99. It's a relatively basic 15-inch laptop but it's built with light use and general everyday tasks in mind such as web browsing, sending emails, video calls, word processing, and video streaming. We're impressed that it comes with 8GB of RAM for a decent performance boost and a chunky 512GB SSD. Large speedy storage options like this are rarely seen on laptops this cheap.

If you've got a larger budget and need a laptop with a bit more juice or for more advanced tasks, then consider this Dell XPS 13 Plus for $999.99. This is a fantastic record-low price for a powerful, portable, and stylish machine that can comfortably handle all of your computing needs.

You can see both of these deals and more of the best offers from the Dell TechFest sale below. Remember, you can also check out all the latest Dell coupon codes for ways to save even more money at the manufacturer.

6 best laptop deals in the Dell TechFest sale

Dell Inspiron 15: was $379.99 now $279.99 at Dell

Dell has one of the best cheap laptop deals this week with this well-optimised and very affordable Dell Inspiron 15. It features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD to ensure you get good overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's one of the better buys this week for those on a budget who need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $699.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This deal is actually available at Best Buy but it's worth including as it's an excellent $250 saving on a mid-range Dell Inspiron 14. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB SSD for speedy boot times and quick access to all your files. It's a solid buy if you need all-around performance for everyday use and work on a reasonable budget.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $529.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is a powerful all-around device with high-end components including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. Consider it the next step up compared to the laptop deals above in terms of performance and storage capacity. This particular spec gives you the power to blast through all your computing tasks, multitask with ease and store all your files, photos, videos and more.

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 at Dell

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop – and it's one of the latest models, too. This isn't the most powerful configuration with its Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, but that's enough for your everyday computing needs and light work. Plus, it's a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, and lightweight design for easy portability. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review. Want a more powerful device? Get this Dell XPS 13 for $799 that features an Intel i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: was $1,499 now $999 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a more powerful version of the already excellent XPS 13 laptop - and now it's down to a record-low price. This version comes packed with powerful components – including a current generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD for storage – that will keep up with all of your computing needs. Get this if you need a premium all-around device at a terrific price for the power inside.