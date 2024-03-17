Huge Dell TechFest sale is still live - I've picked the 6 best laptop deals available now

The massive Dell TechFest sale is ongoing, and the manufacturer has just added a selection of new deals across its range of laptops, PCs, monitors and other computing hardware. I've picked out six of the best laptop deals available in the Dell TechFest sale on the Inspiron and XPS lineup. Here at TechRadar, we think they are some of the best laptops you can buy for various needs and budgets.

For the best value for money option, you should check out this Dell Inspiron 15 for $399.99 (was $699.99). It's a huge $300 saving on a powerful all-around laptop that has the power to handle the majority of your computing needs.

Whether that's web browsing, sending emails, video calls, word processing or video streaming, this device will have no trouble. I'm also hugely impressed that it comes with 16GB of RAM for a significant performance boost and a chunky 1TB SSD. This amount of RAM and such large speedy storage options are rarely seen in laptops in this price range.

If you've got a larger budget and need a laptop with more power, a better screen and a longer battery life for more advanced tasks, then consider this Dell XPS 13 Plus for $999.99. This is a fantastic record-low price for a powerful, portable and stylish machine that can comfortably handle all of your computing needs.

I've added more info on both these deals below alongside a few more of the best offers from the Dell TechFest sale. As Dell constantly changes its deals, these offers could end at any time, so don't hang around if you spot one you like.

6 best laptop deals in the Dell TechFest sale

Dell Inspiron 15: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-15-laptop/spd/inspiron-15-3520-laptop/nn3520grzys" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $379.99 now $279.99 at Dell

Dell has one of the best cheap laptop deals this week with this well-optimised and very affordable Dell Inspiron 15. It features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD to ensure you get good overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's one of the better buys this week for those on a budget who need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Dell Inspiron 15: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-15-laptop/spd/inspiron-15-3525-laptop/nn3525ghhvs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $649.99 now $399.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is a powerful all-around device with high-end components including an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. Consider it the next step up compared to the laptop deals above in terms of performance and storage capacity. This particular spec gives you the power to blast through all your computing needs, multitask with ease and store all your files, photos, videos and more. All for a surprisingly low price given the components inside.

Dell Inspiron 16: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-16-laptop/spd/inspiron-16-5630-laptop/usichbts5630ggjr" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Dell

If display size is important for you then you can upgrade to this Dell Inspiron 16 that sports a 16-inch touchscreen. Components are very high-end, too, including a latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's a very powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger overall chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Dell XPS 13: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/deals-for-business/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315gmmks" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $799 now $599 at Dell

This is still the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop – and it's one of the latest models, too. This isn't the most powerful configuration with its Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, but that's enough for your everyday computing needs and light work. Plus, it's a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, and lightweight design for easy portability. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/dell-xps-13-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell XPS 13 2022 review. Want a more powerful device? Get this <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315fqrxs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell XPS 13 for $799 that features an Intel i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-plus-laptop/spd/xps-13-9320-laptop/usexchbts9320ghhw" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,499 now $999 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a more powerful version of the already excellent XPS 13 laptop - and now it's down to a record-low price. This version comes packed with powerful components – including a current generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD for storage – that will keep up with all of your computing needs. Get this if you need a premium all-around device at a terrific price for the power inside.