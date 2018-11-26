This Cyber Monday Red Dead Redemption 2 deal from Walmart is the best we've seen all weekend

Brendan Griffiths
We hate to break it to you, but if you're waiting for Red Dead Redemption to get a seriously big discount this side of Christmas you're going to be disappointed. What we can do though, if you're ready to order a copy today, is find you a deal where you get a free gift voucher too.
This Cyber Monday Walmart deal is giving away a $10 Google Play store voucher with a purchases of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4. It'll cost you $59.89, but we can certainly make use of $10 of Google credit for sure. And no store is going to knock $10 off RDR2 any time soon, so you should be all over this if you're after the game.
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) | $10 Google Play eGift card | $59.89 at Walmart
We've not seen this game drop below $59 at all in the States since launch. It's sold millions already, the hype is strong and the review scores have been superb, so there's just no incentive for stores to reduce the price.
Google Play credit is especially handy for users of Google's ecosystem, be that Android phone/tablet users or those of you using apps on your laptop or smart TV. Credit can be used for games, in-app purchases, ebooks, movies and music. and if you've no use for it (maybe you're an iPhone fan user?) then it could be a handy gift for someone on your Christmas list.
If you're not fussed about a $10 Google Play voucher, and want a cheaper price, you might just have to play the waiting game. While you do though, why not bookmark our Red Dead Redemption 2 prices guide to keep an eye on things? If you've got that burning desire to pick something up today (us too by the way!), then check out our roundup of the latest Cyber Monday gaming deals. and if you're in the market for discounts of another variety, there's still time to check out our full and extensive roundup of the very best Cyber Monday deals still available.