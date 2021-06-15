Best Amazon Fire tablets 2021: which Amazon tablet is best for you?

Amazon’s updated Fire tablet range really does have something for everyone: the Fire 7 is astonishingly cheap while the Fire HD 10 Productivity version is an Office-capable work tablet that still costs less than an iPad, and there are Fire HD tablets for every kind of user including young children.

The range is constantly being updated, too: the Fire HD 10 has been given a significant upgrade for 2021, and there’s a version of it for kids too. Our junior testers are currently putting the Fire Kids Pro of the new HD 10 through its paces and we’ll post our review shortly.

In this guide we’ll take you through what we think are the best Amazon Fire tablets for every kind of buyer: the best Fire tablets for young children, the best Fire tablets for everyday apps, the best Fire tablets for gaming and the best budget Fire tablets.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, which means we'll likely see a whole host of deals on these tablets too. Whether you’re looking for a Fire that’s cheap and cheerful or one that’s capable of putting in a full day’s work, these are the best Amazon Fire tablets in 2021.

1. Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) A bigger version of Amazon's top tablet Specifications Weight: 465g Dimensions: 247 x 166 x 9.2 mm OS: Fire OS Screen size: 10.1-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1200 CPU: Octa-core Storage: 32GB/64GB Battery: up to 12 hours Rear camera: 5MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Great price + Decent picture and sound Reasons to avoid - Limited software - Dated design

The Fire HD 10 Plus is the best of Amazon's Fire tablet range, and while the price is still affordable it's going to cost you a touch more than the other options on this list.

It features a 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200 display and in our review we said it offered decent picture quality, so this is suitable for watching films and videos on. You've got the option of either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

Battery life will give you around 12 hours, so you should get a lot of use from a single charge. This is remarkably similar to the Fire 10, but it has a touch more RAM and the option of wireless charging.

This isn't the absolute best tablet, but if you're looking for an affordable option or you've decided you definitely need an Amazon Fire device then you'll find this is the best option right now.

2. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Amazon's 8-inch slate now ships with added fire Specifications Weight: 355g Dimensions: 202 x 137 x 9.7mm OS: Fire OS Screen size: 8-inch Resolution: 880 x 1280 CPU: quad-core Storage: 32GB/64GB Battery: up to 12 hours Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Wireless charging + Can be used like an Echo Show Reasons to avoid - Poor screen quality - Not swift, even with extra RAM

Amazon’s Fire HD tablets come in multiple editions now, and the Plus takes the standard Fire HD 8 and increases the RAM from 2GB to 3GB and adds wireless charging capability.

It’s otherwise identical to the standard model, with an impressive 12-hour battery and a bright clear screen with 1280 x 800 resolution. The eight-inch display isn’t ideal for serious work but it’s great for commuting, chucking into a backpack and for lounging on the sofa.

The 2.0GHz processor delivers creditable performance for everyday apps and the extra RAM is helpful for more demanding apps and games. As with all Fire tablets your apps come via the Amazon App Store, not Google Play, but all the big hitters such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Instagram and TikTok are here.

3. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) A decent, big screen, cheap tablet Specifications Weight: 465g Dimensions: 247 x 166 x 9.2 mm OS: Fire OS Screen size: 10.1-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1200 CPU: Octa-core Storage: 32GB/64GB Battery: up to 12 hours Rear camera: 5MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Large, clear screen + Dependable battery life Reasons to avoid - Limited software - Occasionally slow

The latest version of the Fire HD 10 isn’t just bigger than the HD 8; it has a much bigger specification too. The screen is 1920 x 1200 so it’s much more crisp than the smaller Fire tablets, and it’s brighter than the previous HD 10.

The processor is an octa-core rather than a quad-core design and the rear camera is up from 2MP to 5MP. iPads are still a better option for serious photography, but they’re considerably more expensive and 5MP is fine for messing around with family or friends.

This Fire doesn’t have wireless charging – for that you’ll need the HD 10 Plus – but it delivers a lot of tablet for not a lot of money. If portability isn’t your top priority the HD 10’s larger display and faster processor make it a smart buy.

4. Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Amazon's middle-sized tablet gets an upgrade Specifications Weight: 355g Dimensions: 202 x 137 x 9.7mm OS: Fire OS Screen size: 8-inch Resolution: 880 x 1280 CPU: quad-core Storage: 32GB/64GB Battery: up to 12 hours Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Super-low price + Great front camera placement Reasons to avoid - Poor screen quality - Locked to Amazon's ecosystem

If you’re new to tablets or just don’t want to spend a lot of money the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) is a very capable budget buy.

The newly updated Fire HD 10 has a bigger, better display and a faster processor but the Fire HD 8 delivers a decent 1280 x 800 resolution and its quad-core processor copes just fine with everyday apps.

With up to 12 hours of battery life it’s a good option for casual gaming, social media and e-reading, and unlike the Fire 7 it has Show Mode for a full-screen Alexa experience when you’re not actively using it. It’s a good bargain buy.

5. Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon's latest 7-inch slate is a very cheap, very basic tablet Specifications Weight: 286g Dimensions: 192 x 115 x 9.6mm OS: Fire OS Screen size: 7-inch Resolution: 1,024 x 600 CPU: 1.3GHz Quad-core Storage: 16GB/32GB Battery: up to 7 hours Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Affordable + Durable build Reasons to avoid - Disappointing non-HD screen - Poor battery life

Whenever we think about criticizing the Fire 7 we keep coming back to its price tag: where else can you get a capable Android tablet for so little cash?

The spec is fairly basic compared to more recent Fire tablets – the processor here is 1.3GHz compared to the Fire HD 8’s 2.0GHz, there’s just 1GB of RAM and the screen resolution is just 1024 x 600 – and the cameras aren’t great, but this is an incredibly portable tablet that covers the basics and costs less than many iPad cases.

It’s a great little e-reader and media player, an affordable video caller and a decent all-rounder and makes a great second tablet for families.