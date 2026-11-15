The Apple AirPods Pro 3 plummet to their lowest-ever Aussie price — now just AU$289 for today only

The Amazon Australia Black Friday sale officially kicks off tomorrow, but the retail behemoth is getting into the generous spirit early with a new all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, now AU$289.

It was only last week I commented on the fact that Apple’s flagship earbuds had dropped to AU$299, and now Amazon has gone AU$10 cheaper, making this an opportune chance to snap up what are easily some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

The only slight catch is that this deal has a countdown timer, and will expire at 11.59pm AEDT tonight, November 13. It also appears to be a price match with Costco, so there’s no guarantee these will remain this low once Amazon’s official BF sale starts at midnight.

Save 33% (AU$140) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was AU$429 now AU$289 at Amazon The Pro 3s deliver on all fronts: sound quality, noise cancellation capabilities and a comfortable, secure fit. While the original price can be a little hard to stomach, this huge AU$140 discount makes it a bonafide bargain if you’re an iPhone user.

If you’re a devoted iOS user, then there’s a good chance you already have a good understanding of the AirPods Pro 3 and everything they can do. If you don’t, then fret not, as our Apple AirPods Pro 3 review covers their features and sound quality in great detail.

Our reviewer said of their sound quality that they deliver an “expansive, exuberant soundstage that allows bass registers ample space to rumble with regimented clout”, while the ANC is “scarily good at sucking the noise out of your ears”.

Then you have a wealth of additional features, including Live Translation, built-in heart-rate monitor and an IP57 rating to protect them against dust and water. In short, they’re a fantastic set of earbuds that are well worth checking out if you’re an iOS user, especially at this low price.