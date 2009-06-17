15 Father's Day gadgets to buy for yourself

It's a simple biological fact that dads love gadgetry so they make the perfect gift for Father's Day.

The problem is that your kids are more into either make-up, dresses and shoes, or mud, football and beer.

And what if you haven't got any kids? Why should you miss out on this present-giving bonanza?

The solution is that you should treat yourself to something special this Father's day, because if you don't buy yourself something awesome, no one will.

Read on for our inside guide to every father's gadgetry wishlist.

Sky+HD - £49 + £10/month

There's not a father born who doesn't love a bit of sport, and there are some fantastic Sky HD deals, which means it has never been cheaper to get high definition TV.

Sky+HD boxes have been slashed to £49 and a high definition subscription is only an extra £10 on normal tariffs.

