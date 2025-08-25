eBay's latest sale slashes up to AU$76.95 off the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo’s latest console might be one of its least original hardware releases ever, being a souped-up version of the massively successful Switch. Despite that, the Switch 2 has quickly become a beloved staple in the gaming world – and if you’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to purchase one, it's knocking right now with both the standalone console and Mario Kart World bundle discounted on eBay.

It's admittedly not a huge discount – the console and the bundle might is only down by 10%, but that’s still a welcome saving for the fairly pricey piece of gaming kit. In fact, I’d argue that the Nintendo Switch 2 represents one of the best ways to get into gaming at both the entry level and as a dedicated fan looking for a slim and portable handheld. It’s the only place you’ll be able to play Nintendo’s latest and upcoming hits, and if you’re a current Switch user, you’ll be thrilled by the fact that it’s backwards compatible with most games.

To make sure you get the discount across both deals, remember to enter the code RISE10 at the checkout, and you don't even need to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of this offer.

Save 10% (AU$76.99) Nintendo Switch 2 Mariokart World bundle: was AU$769.95 now AU$692.96 at eBay This is probably your best option if you’re looking to pair a hot game release with the powerful new system. You’ll get the Nintendo Switch 2, two Joy-Cons, a dock, a Joy-Con bridging controller and a digital code for Mario Kart World. It’s a welcome saving that brings the price of the bundle down below the standard price of the console alone. More interested in getting the standalone console? That’s on sale for AU$629.95 (was AU$699.95). Remember to enter the code RISE10 at the checkout for the discount for either purchase. Read more ▼

Having received it on launch day, I fell in love with the Nintendo Switch 2 despite being someone who swears by PC gaming and his handy Steam Deck; even my six-year-old niece loves it whenever it take it up to her.

The Switch 2 offers such a seamless, problem-free solution for casual gaming, both on the go and when connected to a TV. It’s underpinned by hardware improvements, such as frame rates of up to 120Hz, a bigger screen and a more powerful processor. Ultimately it’s the modern revision that the original Switch needed, and it’s a joy to play Nintendo’s line-up of games exclusive to its consoles.

Our Nintendo Switch 2 review had just as much praise, complimenting the console for its premium build, gorgeous display, noticeable performance improvements and backwards compatibility, though our reviewer wasn't impressed with the battery life, uninspired UI and tiny roster of launch games. That being said, Donkey Kong Bananza has since been released and is unarguably a game of the year contender.

It’s easy to recommend the Nintendo Switch 2 as a casual gaming console for all ages. You do need to pay a subscription for online play (AU$29.95 per year for the standard plan, or AU$59.95 to get the Expansion Pack version), but you get some pretty sweet perks with your subscription, such as access to selected titles from Nintendo’s massive catalogue of classic games from its older consoles, along with access to select expansion packs in certain games (such as Animal Crossing New Horizons and Splatoon 2).