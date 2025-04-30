The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is my mum's favourite appliance, and at 61% off it makes the perfect Mother's Day gift

Mother's Day is just around the corner and Amazon has just given one of our favourite coffee machines a stunning discount.

One of our favourite Mother's Day gift ideas in 2025, this machine is easily one of the best Nespresso has to offer – earning a five-star Nespresso Vertuo Pop review at its AU$229 RRP. It doesn't take up much space, is incredibly easy to use and makes a darn good brew in a variety of ways with Nespresso's Vertuo pods. Oh, and it comes in a range of attractive colours.

At AU$89, though? There's simply no better option for those looking to hit the sweet spot between price, ease of use and taste. I wish it was that price when I bought one for mum (and another for myself) last Mother's Day – no regrets, though.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was AU$229 now AU$89 at Amazon Save AU$140 Offering four coffee sizes from 40ml to 230ml, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop automatically detects the size of your chosen pod – all I have to do for my morning coffee is choose my pod, grab a mug and press a button. Our reviewer said they couldn't fault it for its AU$229 price, so at more than 60% off it's an absolute must-have. This Amazon deal is also available in New Zealand for NZ$134.78 (including delivery).

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop excels as an entry-level coffee maker. You don't need to be a barista to use it and the fact that it's a pod machine means you don't even need to worry about which beans you use.

I like to think I'm a bit of a coffee connoisseur, but the Vertuo Pop’s simplicity is one of the things I love about it. When I wake up bleary-eyed and desperate for caffeine, I don't need to grind beans or wait for the machine to warm up – I just press a button and go.

Its small design means it can fit into even the most cluttered of kitchens, too – measuring just 136 x 426 x 250mm and weighing only 3.5kg. That said, its size comes at the cost of a small water tank that is just big enough to make two large mug coffees.

Looking for the ease of the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, but with a larger tank and a built-in milk frother?