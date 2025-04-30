The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is my mum's favourite appliance, and at 61% off it makes the perfect Mother's Day gift
Or splurge on the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista – down AU$451
Mother's Day is just around the corner and Amazon has just given one of our favourite coffee machines a stunning discount.
One of our favourite Mother's Day gift ideas in 2025, this machine is easily one of the best Nespresso has to offer – earning a five-star Nespresso Vertuo Pop review at its AU$229 RRP. It doesn't take up much space, is incredibly easy to use and makes a darn good brew in a variety of ways with Nespresso's Vertuo pods. Oh, and it comes in a range of attractive colours.
At AU$89, though? There's simply no better option for those looking to hit the sweet spot between price, ease of use and taste. I wish it was that price when I bought one for mum (and another for myself) last Mother's Day – no regrets, though.
Save AU$140
Offering four coffee sizes from 40ml to 230ml, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop automatically detects the size of your chosen pod – all I have to do for my morning coffee is choose my pod, grab a mug and press a button. Our reviewer said they couldn't fault it for its AU$229 price, so at more than 60% off it's an absolute must-have. This Amazon deal is also available in New Zealand for NZ$134.78 (including delivery).
Save AU$150
I drink it black and mum just adds a dash of milk, but the Vertuo Pop's lack of a built-in milk frother makes it hard to recommend to latte and cappuccino lovers. Luckily, this deal combines the Vertuo Pop with the AU$109 Aeroccino3 milk frother – easily adding frothy goodness to your coffee, hot or cold. This Amazon deal is also available in New Zealand for NZ$189.99 with free delivery.
Amazon has the cheapest price, but The Good Guys has the new lilac and candy pink models for just AU$178 via price beat.
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop excels as an entry-level coffee maker. You don't need to be a barista to use it and the fact that it's a pod machine means you don't even need to worry about which beans you use.
I like to think I'm a bit of a coffee connoisseur, but the Vertuo Pop’s simplicity is one of the things I love about it. When I wake up bleary-eyed and desperate for caffeine, I don't need to grind beans or wait for the machine to warm up – I just press a button and go.
Its small design means it can fit into even the most cluttered of kitchens, too – measuring just 136 x 426 x 250mm and weighing only 3.5kg. That said, its size comes at the cost of a small water tank that is just big enough to make two large mug coffees.
Looking for the ease of the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, but with a larger tank and a built-in milk frother?
Save AU$451
I haven't used this model, but the team thinks this is the best Nespresso machine. Earning five stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Creatista review, our reviewer said it lets you the "recreate your favourite coffee shop order without learning barista skills". Its built-in milk frother will activate automatically after you choose your size of coffee so all you have to do is pour. Hard to fault even at its high price, this deal is hard to ignore. For Kiwis it's down to NZ$728.44 with free delivery across the ditch.
