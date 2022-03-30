Mother's Day gift ideas 2022: 10 gifts for tech-savvy moms

Mother's Day 2022 is almost here (Sunday, May 8, to be exact), and if you can't spend time with mom this year, then ordering an online gift is a fantastic option.

To help you find the perfect gadget, our team has rounded up 10 fantastic last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas that you can conveniently buy online. Whether she's a whiz in the kitchen, loves to cozy up with a book or entertain at home, we've got a device or gizmo that's sure to make her smile from ear to ear. We've also listed the top retailers that are currently offering Mother's Day promotions, so you can not only score a gift for mom but also save money (something we know mom would approve).

See our Mother's Day gift ideas below and keep in mind, some retailers are offering next-day shipping, but because of the high demand, you should place your order as soon as possible to avoid any delays.

Top 10 Mother's Day gift ideas at a glance

The best-selling Apple Watch 6 is the perfect gift for the mom that's always on the go and needs to stay connected. The feature-packed smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected.

If you’ve got a mom who’s an avid reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is a gift she’s sure to enjoy. Even on the base 8GB version, this e-reader can store thousands of books that she can read on a wonderful 6-inch E Ink display that imitates the look of real paper. It’s waterproof, so mom can relax in the bath or by the pool with her favorite stories, while the built-in light will minimize screen glare when she’s reading in bright sunlight. Font sizes are easily adjusted too, and with a battery life that lasts weeks, she’ll be able to read comfortably for long periods of time.

Does your mom often find herself searching for her keys before heading out the door? Then you might want to get her a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker. It’s designed like a keychain and can be attached to a variety of items: her keys, handbag, or even the family pet (if it has a habit of hiding away). Clip it to her frequently misplaced items, so next time your mom says “have you seen my…” she can use the companion app to help find it. It has a 200m range and the Tile Mate will ring out when she’s near the lost item.

Smart displays are truly useful, and they don’t even need to be connected to other smart devices to make the best use of them – and the Echo Show 5 is one of the best you can get your mom. It makes for a great digital photo frame with family memories automatically cycling through chosen albums, or your mom can ask for any specific photo simply by saying, “Hey Alexa, show my pictures from Christmas,” and they’ll appear. But it’s not just there to sit and look pretty – this nifty device puts Amazon Alexa at her fingertips, so she can get hands-free help around the house, including following step-by-step recipes if she loves to cook or make video calls.

Give mom the gift of convenience and silence with the best-selling AirPods Pro. The truly wireless earbuds feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

Our moms are beautiful women who deserve to look their best, and this premium tool will give her that fresh-from-the-salon feeling at home. The Dyson Supersonic dries hair without using extreme heat and has intelligent heat control that works to protect hair from heat damage, helping preserve that natural shine. It comes with a number of attachments to suit various hair types, so whether your mom has thick, curly tresses or super-fine, straight hair, there’s an attachment to help her style it.

Spoil mom with her very own coffee machine at home. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is a pod machine that’s convenient, easy to use, and serves up delicious coffee in a variety of fancy flavors. She won’t be grinding coffee beans with this sleek system, just simply pop the pod into place, and the machine gets to work with the press of a button, reading the pod’s built-in barcode automatically to tailor its blending technique to fill the order. Its compact size will save mum from taking up valuable countertop space too. It’s our favorite coffee machine here at TechRadar, and we wouldn’t hesitate to get one for our coffee-loving moms.

Would your mother love the benefits of health and activity tracking without feeling inundated by unnecessary stats? Then the Fitbit Charge 4 is a near-perfect fitness wearable with added smartwatch perks. The ultra-slim activity tracker has all the essentials covered, such as heart rate, steps, and sleep, and if she likes to go for a swim, she can even take this waterproof device for a dip. The Charge 4 also includes menstrual health tracking and guided breathing based on your heartbeat.

Does your mom fancy herself as an excellent home cook? Then she could really make use of this nifty gadget in the kitchen. It’s one kitchen appliance that works as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, and a rice cooker – not to mention a steamer, a sauté pan, and a yogurt maker. That’s filling the job of several different appliances, freeing up valuable space on the kitchen counter. The Instant Pot also comes with a recipe book that your mom can try out, or you can too if you’d like to pamper her with a delicious meal on Mother’s Day.

Make mom’s life brighter with something from the Philips Hue range of smart lights. These intelligent bulbs offer an interesting way for your mom to create the perfect ambiance in her home with lighting. The Philips Hue White Ambiance is an adjustable smart light system that can be set to light temperatures between cool and warm or adjusted to mimic sunrise or sunset. If she wants something more fun, though, the Colour Ambiance will add a pop of color to any room in the house.

