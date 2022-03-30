Mother’s Day gift ideas 2022: top presents for tech-savvy mums

Ready to spoil the special woman in your life? Mother’s Day 2022 is just over a month away, and if you want to give her something well thought-out, it’s time to start thinking. We’ve got gift ideas for women and mothers of all kinds, from those that love to be pampered to the ones that insist they don’t need a thing.

Our picks for this year's top presents include everything from smart home tech to headphones, fitness trackers to ereaders, coffee machines and beyond – all our gift ideas are available online, but be sure to order well in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.

Apple AirTag / Tile

(Image credit: Tile)

Bluetooth trackers are neat little devices that can help reunite you with misplaced or lost belongings. Both the Apple AirTag and Tile’s range of products are Bluetooth trackers that can be attached to keys or bags, slipped into wallets or even stuck onto remote controls (you’ll want the Tile Sticker for that). You’ll only want an AirTag if you already own an iPhone, while Tile’s range works with both iOS and Android. If you’re considering Tile, it’s available in different forms including the Mate, Slim and Sticker models.

Read our full Apple AirTag review and Tile (2022) review

Belkin BoostUp Charge Pro 3-in-1

(Image credit: Belkin)

If you’ve got an iPhone, an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods, the Belkin BoostUp Charge Pro 3-in-1 is a nifty device that can recharge them all at once. You’ll need to have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 for it to be compatible, as charging is done wirelessly using Apple’s MagSafe feature. It uses 15 watt fast charging to get your gadgets filled with juice as quickly as possible, and we love that the charging stand looks sleek and stylish. Not to worry if your mum doesn’t own an Apple Watch – Belkin also has one for just iPhones and AirPods.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021)

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite remains the must-have ereader for those who don’t want to spend a lot of money on a reading device, but also don’t want the most basic option out there. The Kindle Paperwhite fits in a nice middle ground, with a large and clear 6.8-inch display, a better battery and an ergonomic design, all for a reasonable price. One of its drawbacks is that you’ll be limited to buying ebooks from Amazon’s store, but if that’s not a dealbreaker for you, the Kindle Paperwhite is hard to beat.

Read our full Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review

Ecovacs Deebot U2

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

Keen to give mum some help around the house? The Ecovacs Deebot U2 is an affordable robot vacuum cleaner, and it’s a powerful sucker, even managing to rival more premium robot vacs in this department. The Deebot U2 lacks a smart mapping feature, and its mopping functionality only does a mediocre job, but if you’re just looking for everyday upkeep of hard floors and yes, even rugs and carpets, the Deebot U2 will do just fine. The little droid has a battery life of around 90 minutes, so we’d recommend it for smaller homes.

Read our full Ecovacs Deebot U2 review

Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa

(Image credit: Future)

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa is a compact coffee pod machine that will whip you up a delicious cup of coffee with very minimal effort. It brews quick, easy and all in the one mug, and it comes with its own milk frothing attachment, so it’s perfect for those who love cappuccinos, flat whites or lattes. Because it’s made all in one cup, it’s very easy to clean, and all removable components are dishwasher safe. It may not be the ideal choice if you want to make more than one cuppa, but it’s easy enough to transfer to your own mug.

Nanoleaf Essentials A19 smart bulbs

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Nanoleaf are the maker’s behind the excellent and affordable Essentials smart light bulbs. The smart light brand says its Essentials smart bulb supports up to 16 million colours, so you’ll be able to create a unique atmosphere for any room, and any mood. We’ve tested the bulbs for ourselves and found they emit some of the brightest whites on the market, easily moving between cool and warm bright whites. Setup is simple – all you need is a smartphone and a Bluetooth connection.

Read our full Nanoleaf Essentials A19 smart bulb review

Ember Smart Mug 2

(Image credit: Ember)

It looks like a standard coffee cup, but the Ember Smart Mug 2 keeps hot beverages at just the right temperature – between 50°C and 62.5°C – making for the perfect sip every time. It’s a ceramic-coated mug, but a single charge will keep a cuppa at a chosen temperature for an hour and a half, or if left on its charging coaster, will keep warm all day. Everything is controlled through the app, and when it’s time to wash up, the Ember Mug is safe to hand-wash.

Coravin Pivot

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / Future)

If your mum’s a wine lover, the Coravin Pivot is a nifty gadget that’ll keep her wine tasting fresh weeks after opening. It’s a special bottle topper that can extend the life of your wine, and while Coravin says the device will preserve your drop for up to four weeks, our colleagues at T3 found their vino lasting for up to three – still impressive. It’s an especially good gift for those who enjoy a glass or two every now and then, so they’ll be able to enjoy a full bottle rather than pouring it down the drain after a day.

Polaroid Now

(Image credit: Future)

An instant camera is a unique way to capture those special moments, and it’s particularly fun to have at weddings, birthdays and all kinds of parties. The Polaroid Now is reminiscent of the original Polaroid cameras, adding a nice nostalgic touch. This version shoots on full-size polaroid film, and we love that it comes with an autofocus lens, taking a lot of the guesswork out of shooting on instant film.

Read our full Polaroid Now review

Cricut Joy

(Image credit: Cricut)

The Cricut Joy is a small and sweet-looking craft machine that anyone can use, but it’ll be an especially good gift if your mum already loves to DIY. For such a compact machine, we were quite surprised at just how much it can do when we spent some hands-on time with it – think custom cards, personalised labels and decals. It’s an easy point of entry to the world of crafting if you're new to it, and if you love it, there’s a ton of accessories you can add on.

Dyson Supersonic

(Image credit: Future)

There’s no question – the Dyson Supersonic is one of the most impressive hair dryers we’ve ever tested. It blow drys hair without using extreme heat, and has intelligent heat control that works to protect hair from heat damage, helping preserve that natural shine. It comes with a number of attachments to suit various hair types, so whether mum has thick, curly tresses or super-fine, straight hair, there’s an attachment to help her style it.

Read our full Dyson Supersonic review

Sony WH-1000XM4

(Image credit: Sony)

We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4 as the best headphones you can buy, so if you want to give her the best, you can’t go past these. These headphones pack excellent active noise cancellation and great sound quality into a very comfortable design – what’s not to love about that? They also have some nifty features such as conversational awareness, which means these clever headphones will pause the music when it senses you talking (though this can also happen if it hears you singing).

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Fitbit Luxe

(Image credit: Future)

The Fitbit Luxe is a small, sleek and polished fitness tracker, that’s a great choice for those who just want some everyday motivation to get moving. We’ve also found its heart rate monitoring to be excellent, closely matching what you’d get from a dedicated sports watch for responsiveness and accuracy. Its step counter is also accurate, but without onboard GPS, you’ll need to rely on your phone or the watch’s accelerometer to log runs. If you’re just a casual, social runner though, the Fitbit Luxe shouldn’t disappoint.

Read our full Fitbit Luxe review

Apple HomePod mini

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple HomePod mini is the brand’s affordable smart speaker, and considering its size, it offers up incredible sound. You will need an iPhone or iPad to use the HomePod mini, so Android users will have to look elsewhere (we’d suggest looking at the Google Nest Audio or the Amazon Echo as good alternatives). The HomePod mini is the obvious choice for those who are familiar with the Siri voice assistant, and particularly those who have an Apple Music subscription, as you’ll get full functionality if you listen to tunes through the service. Other streamers such as Spotify also have support, but can’t be controlled using your voice.

Read our full Apple HomePod mini review

iDoo Hydroponics Growing System

(Image credit: iDoo)

If your mum is a serial plant-killer, then something like the iDoo Hydroponics Growing System will help give her a green thumb. There are various kits available, with options for seven, 10 or 12 pod planters. These indoor hydroponic systems make it easy to grow herbs throughout the year, with overhead LED lights to mimic sunlight, and a water circulation system to give your herbs just the right amount of water.

When is Mother’s Day 2022?

Mother’s Day in Australia and New Zealand is traditionally observed on the second Sunday of May each year, and this year it’s on May 8, 2022.

It’s a day to celebrate the women who look after us, be they our own mothers, stepmothers, guardians or caregivers. It’s a chance to make the women in your life feel extra special, whether it be a card, a day out, or with a thoughtful gift.

If you’re planning on shopping online, we’ve got some excellent Mother’s Day gift ideas right here. Just keep in mind you’ll need to have it ordered and shipped in time for May 8.