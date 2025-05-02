Pssst, want to snag a mega Mother's Day discount on Breville's best appliances? Use our exclusive coupon to score a further 10% off coffee machines and much more

A new coffee machine is one of the best gifts anyone can receive at any time of year, but there's just something about coffee and Mother's Day, isn't there? Well, Breville agrees – offering AU$300 off some of its most popular coffee machines.

If you've been trying to think of Mother's Day gift ideas, a great coffee machine is an easy solution. And, laying claim to two spots in our guide to the best coffee machines (and more if you count its Nespresso collaborations), a machine from Breville is one of the best decisions you could make.

The only thing is, it's rare to see any of them significantly discounted, especially when shopping directly. Fortunately, an extra 10% off with TechRadar's exclusive BREVFUTURE10 discount code will get you the biggest bargain available online.

It’s not just coffee machines that are discounted either. You can save AU$234.90 on the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo – personally recommended by my editor – and 21% off the Sear & Press Grill, perfect for a midday panini.

My mum loves her Nespresso Vertuo Pop so I'm still on the hunt, but if yours would love a coffee machine, these three deals should top your Mother's Day shopping list. Just ensure to add the code above at checkout.

Breville the Barista Express: was AU$749 now AU$566.10 at Breville Save AU$182.90 with BREVFUTURE10 If you're looking for the perfect blend of simplicity and barista-level results, it's hard to go past this Barista Express deal. Earning 4.5 stars in our Breville Barista Express espresso coffee maker review, Breville adds a bean hopper and integrated grinder to its already excellent espresso machines for fresher, more flavoursome coffee. Plus, it offers a ton of control over the result – grind settings, dosing and volume – while being very easy to master, making it even easier to recommend. While you can take 10% off any colour using our discount code, only Black Sesame is discounted.

Breville the Dual Boiler: was AU$1,499 now AU$1,079 at Breville Save AU$420 with BREVFUTURE10 Eclipsing JB Hi-Fi's AU$1,197 price tag – and Black Friday's AU$1,247 – our exclusive code makes this seriously good coffee machine even more attractive. We haven't reviewed this model, but it has overwhelmingly positive customer reviews – promising to turn anyone into a barista-level coffee maker with its commercial heating wand, shot clock, fast heating, massive water tank and regulated extraction for a perfect first sip every time.

If you're not quite enticed by the deals above, I was also eyeing the Breville Creatista Plus – down to just AU$764.10. However, we think the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista pod machine is the better buy at AU$615 on Amazon. Not only is it considerably cheaper, but its use of Nespressos Vertuo pods means it can make a greater array of coffees; not just espresso.

Not into coffee? Amazon's deal above isn't the only offering where it's got Breville beat on its own tech – even with our exclusive code. A fantastic Mother's Day gift for any mum who loves soft drink, soda water or a good cocktail, you can grab the SodaStream-killing Breville InFizz Fusion for just AU$196 on Amazon.