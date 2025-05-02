Pssst, want to snag a mega Mother's Day discount on Breville's best appliances? Use our exclusive coupon to score a further 10% off coffee machines and much more
Save up to AU$420 on high-quality kitchen gear
A new coffee machine is one of the best gifts anyone can receive at any time of year, but there's just something about coffee and Mother's Day, isn't there? Well, Breville agrees – offering AU$300 off some of its most popular coffee machines.
If you've been trying to think of Mother's Day gift ideas, a great coffee machine is an easy solution. And, laying claim to two spots in our guide to the best coffee machines (and more if you count its Nespresso collaborations), a machine from Breville is one of the best decisions you could make.
The only thing is, it's rare to see any of them significantly discounted, especially when shopping directly. Fortunately, an extra 10% off with TechRadar's exclusive BREVFUTURE10 discount code will get you the biggest bargain available online.
It’s not just coffee machines that are discounted either. You can save AU$234.90 on the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo – personally recommended by my editor – and 21% off the Sear & Press Grill, perfect for a midday panini.
My mum loves her Nespresso Vertuo Pop so I'm still on the hunt, but if yours would love a coffee machine, these three deals should top your Mother's Day shopping list. Just ensure to add the code above at checkout.
Save AU$99.90 with BREVFUTURE10
Also available for AU$499 from Amazon and The Good Guys, the Bambino Plus is one of Breville's most popular coffee machines. It's rarely discounted these days, too. You'd have to go all the way back to 2022 to find it for a better price than this. We gave it 4.5-stars in our Breville Bambino Plus review, calling it a "superb coffee machine that will make you feel like a pro barista in your own home" – making it a fantastic pickup at this price.
Save AU$182.90 with BREVFUTURE10
If you're looking for the perfect blend of simplicity and barista-level results, it's hard to go past this Barista Express deal. Earning 4.5 stars in our Breville Barista Express espresso coffee maker review, Breville adds a bean hopper and integrated grinder to its already excellent espresso machines for fresher, more flavoursome coffee. Plus, it offers a ton of control over the result – grind settings, dosing and volume – while being very easy to master, making it even easier to recommend. While you can take 10% off any colour using our discount code, only Black Sesame is discounted.
Save AU$420 with BREVFUTURE10
Eclipsing JB Hi-Fi's AU$1,197 price tag – and Black Friday's AU$1,247 – our exclusive code makes this seriously good coffee machine even more attractive. We haven't reviewed this model, but it has overwhelmingly positive customer reviews – promising to turn anyone into a barista-level coffee maker with its commercial heating wand, shot clock, fast heating, massive water tank and regulated extraction for a perfect first sip every time.
If you're not quite enticed by the deals above, I was also eyeing the Breville Creatista Plus – down to just AU$764.10. However, we think the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista pod machine is the better buy at AU$615 on Amazon. Not only is it considerably cheaper, but its use of Nespressos Vertuo pods means it can make a greater array of coffees; not just espresso.
Save AU$484
I haven't used this model, but the team thinks this is the best Nespresso machine. Earning five stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Creatista review, our reviewer said it lets you "recreate your favourite coffee shop order without learning barista skills". Its built-in milk frother will activate automatically after you choose your size of coffee so all you have to do is pour. Hard to fault even at its high price, this deal is hard to ignore.
Not into coffee? Amazon's deal above isn't the only offering where it's got Breville beat on its own tech – even with our exclusive code. A fantastic Mother's Day gift for any mum who loves soft drink, soda water or a good cocktail, you can grab the SodaStream-killing Breville InFizz Fusion for just AU$196 on Amazon.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.
