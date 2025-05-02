I love the Breville InFizz Fusion drink carbonator – and at a record-low price of AU$196, this SodaStream-killer is an ideal Mother's Day gift

SodaStream might still have a monopoly over the sparkling water-maker market, but I think the Breville InFizz Fusion deserves a rightful place there too. It was introduced back in 2023 and I've been using one ever since – I absolutely love it!

If, like me, the mother figure in your life loves mocktails and cocktails, I think it's a perfect Mother's Day gift, especially since it's now available at its lowest price yet on Amazon – just AU$196 for two of the colour options (down from an RRP of AU$299).

Why do I like it so much? Well, because it looks absolutely lovely on my home bar and I've been able to carbonate a wide variety of drinks, from water, juice, flat Coke, cocktails and even homemade iced tea.

In my Breville InFizz Fusion review, I said that it was a "game changer" because it does more than make soda water. I'd used a SodaStream before and was enjoying getting creative by purchasing flavourings, but this Breville alternative is so much more versatile and, thanks to this discount, is now cheaper than any of SodaStream's newer models.

Sure, I still buy flavourings, but I've also been fizzing everything from store-bought and fresh juices, as well as cordial drinks.

I've made cocktails like Long Island Iced Tea by fizzing up cola-flavoured soda for it in the InFizz Fusion rather than buying Coke. I've carbonated white wine, rosé and some chilled red wines that are great for summer.

I grew up with a drink powder called Tang and I've carbonated the orange-flavoured one as well as the lemon-pepper version, and they're both delicious with a little bit of fizz.

Heck, I've even carbonated coconut water... something I wouldn't really recommend you do. Fizzing store-bought orange juice is also not that great, IMHO. Apple juice, though, ain't all that bad with a touch of CO2.

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

Long story short, the Breville InFizz Fusion is versatile and its FusionCap keeps the fizz inside for days. I've been able to store sparkling water in the fridge in the provided bottle for over a week without any change in bubbling, and have had similar success with re-carbonated Coke too.

It's versatility is complimented by its good looks. Its carbonation lever reminds me of a kitchen or bathroom sink tap, but the whole aesthetic is open, sleek and modern. It would look good on any kitchen countertop or home bar.

The machine ships with a 1L plastic bottle, but you can purchase extras if you want – I would recommend picking up the 2-pack of the 600ml bottles for AU$39 as it gives you the freedom to store smaller quantities and refizz them if needed without worrying too much about reaching the Minimum mark for aeration. You can also get a 2-pack of the 1L bottles for AU$49 if you prefer.

In the box is also a long-handled bottle brush that's useful for cleaning, as well as a sieve and a funnel, both of which I didn't think I'd need but have actually ended up using a few times.

The InFizz Fusion uses the same 60L screw-type gas canister as SodaStreams, so they're easy to exchange at many petrol stations around the country.

If mum enjoys hosting or loves a cold drink, the Breville InFizz Fusion is a worthwhile investment for the whole family and a very thoughtful gift in my opinion, particularly when there's a whopping 34% discount up for grabs.