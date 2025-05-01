Amazon's most popular Kindles are up to AU$120 off right now and (hint, hint) make for perfect Mother's Day gifts

No sooner had we spotted a rare discount on the excellent Kobo Libra Colour, Amazon slashed the prices of some of its most popular Kindle ereader models, perfectly timed for Mother’s Day.

With the exception of the base Kindle, all the other 2024 Kindles have received a discount, with savings of up to AU$120 available. Our pick of the bunch? The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with AU$50 off.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was AU$329 now AU$279 at Amazon Save AU$50 The best-value Kindle in our opinion, the latest Paperwhite Signature Edition is speedier in use than the model it replaces, which makes a huge difference if you read a lot. And the 32GB of storage will also come in handy if so. The screen is the latest E Ink Carta 1300 display, which is the best yet, and it’s a bit brighter as compared to previous models. If you're happy to still read in grayscale when there's colour ereaders on the market, this is the best option.

The Signature Edition is also the only ereader on the market to offer wireless charging. This feature is probably a little superfluous, but it could come handy to just pop it onto a bedside wireless charging pad to top up overnight rather than using an ugly cable.

If you don’t think you’ll need the extra bells and whistles – like wireless charging and double the storage – afforded by the Signature Edition, or you’re not swayed by the lovely Metallic Jade or Metallic Black finishes, then the standard Kindle Paperwhite could be more up your alley. And it’s cheaper too, although it gets the same AU$50 discount.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was AU$299 now AU$249 at Amazon Save AU$50 Beating its Boxing Day deal price by AU$10, this is a great time to nab the latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite. Performance is on par with the Signature Edition, meaning page turns are quick and navigating through your library is lag free, plus it also uses the same screen tech. The main feature it misses out on compared to the Signature Edition is wireless charging support, and there’s just 16GB of storage here.

Of course, no matter which Kindle ereader you opt for, you’ll be granted access to the Kindle Store, which is stocked with virtually any book you can think of. And if you (or mum) are a serious bookworm, there’s always the Kindle Unlimited subscription to consider.

One thing we should point out, however, is that the latest crop of Kindles sold in Australia don’t support Bluetooth connectivity, which causes a problem if you want to listen to audiobooks. Without the ability to connect to a pair of the best wireless headphones or the best wireless earbuds – and no headphone port to connect a wired pair – you simply won’t be able to listen to any books from Kindle Unlimited or Audible. That may be a moot point if the primary focus is getting stuck into a good (digital) book.

If you want to take things up a notch, however, the 2024 Kindle Scribe could be the best device for you. Not only is it an ereader, but it adds on the ability to annotate the book you’re reading, or be used as a handy note-taking device. It even gains AI features that we found genuinely useful in our Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) review, including better understanding of handwriting and generating summaries of notes.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) 32GB: was AU$679 now AU$559 at Amazon Save AU$120 The latest model of the Scribe is more like a full-fledged writing tablet as opposed to a big ereader with note-taking capabilities. We’ve singled out the 32GB model here as the extra storage will prove useful if you start doodling away to your heart’s content (a 16GB model is also available). It’s only available in Tungsten though. We love the Metallic Jade colour, which comes with 64GB storage, but that will set you back AU$609 (down from AU$729).

A range of cases and accessories is available for all Kindle models, but perhaps best of all, any Kindle you choose will arrive in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11.

Happy reading!