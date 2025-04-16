The improved Kindle Scribe is back at its lowest price for a limited time on Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is a device that suits both readers and writers, offering Amazon's excellent ereader experience and the added functionality of a built-in notebook. And now, you can pick up the Kindle Scribe at Amazon for $324.99 (was $399.99), marking a return to its record-low price. It's also down to £294.99 (was £379.99) in the UK.

The Kindle Scribe is comfortably positioned as the most premium option in our best ereaders buying guide. This new and upgraded version of the device covers all the bases and ot's also got several genuinely useful AI features for speedy workflows.

These deals are for the 16GB version of the Kindle Scribe, which should be more than enough storage for most. However, if you'd prefer 32GB instead, then you can pick that up for a discounted price of $339.99.

Today's best Kindle Scribe deals

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $324.99 at Amazon Everyone knows how great Kindles are for reading. The Kindle Scribe builds on this fantastic format and adds a whole host of writing capabilities. Think of it as journaling made easy. The impressive 10.2-inch glare-free screen looks fantastic and with an extensive 12 weeks of battery life, you won't have to worry about recharging it for ages. Get all this now for less.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £379.99 now £294.99 at Amazon Amazon released a new and improved version of the Kindle Scribe last year and it's now just £5 more than the previous record-low price in the current sale. This premium ereader combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our updated Kindle Scribe review praised all the upgrades and additional features in the new model, so now this is good value for a multi-functional device.

In our Kindle Scribe review, we described it as “a better Kindle for writing, with some AI on the side”. It “could have been a simple update that got everything right” but somehow Amazon also added AI features which are actually good.

In terms of design, the Kindle Scribe has a "deceptively simple new design that looks more stately and professional than before". You'll look the part whether you're reading in a coffee shop or taking notes in a business meeting.

It has better writing tools than most of the best Kindles, but the standout feature is its improved handwriting recognition and note summaries. We also love the premium pen that makes note-taking a breeze.

Compared to the best ereaders, it has a much brighter screen, with the E Ink display providing plenty of sharpness. It’s all thanks to its 300dpi display, which works just as well outdoors as it does indoors.

If you're on a budget, then there are other Kindle deals around. For something with more functionality and flexibility, then one of the best tablet deals is what you need.