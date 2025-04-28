My favourite premium gaming mouse from Logitech is at its cheapest yet – with more top pointer deals from just AU$130.49

Computer mice are simple gadgets, right? You point with them and click on things, be it lines to edit in Google Docs or melons to shoot in Counter Strike 2 – but these two use cases actually demand very different kinds of pointers, and it pays to be well equipped if gaming is at the top of your PC priorities.

Personally, I love a well-designed mouse and the feeling of a comfortable clicker when playing a game. The best gaming mice typically come packed with a range of high-end features, be it several additional buttons to bind and click, gorgeous programmable RGB lighting, high DPI capabilities or even wireless charging.

So when I noticed that some of TechRadar’s favourite gaming mice are currently discounted on Amazon, I couldn’t help but shout out about them. I've tested a bunch of these myself and certainly agree that they're among the best pointers in the world. I’ve also included my own personal favourite gaming mouse (Logitech’s Superlight 2 Dex) at the bottom, which is at an all-time-low price.

Corsair M75 Wireless: was AU$219 now AU$130.49 at Amazon Save AU$88.51 Currently our favourite mid-range mouse, the Corsair M75 is brilliant for its simplicity. Just two buttons on the left side for your thumb and a standard mouse shape, capped off with two RGB lighting zones. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our Corsair M75 mouse review, though we would have liked a DPI switch on the top. That being said, its lightweight, ambidextrous design is hard to beat. Note that this model is sold by Amazon US.

