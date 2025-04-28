My favourite premium gaming mouse from Logitech is at its cheapest yet – with more top pointer deals from just AU$130.49
Get your click on with great discounts on Razer, Corsair and Logitech gaming mice
Computer mice are simple gadgets, right? You point with them and click on things, be it lines to edit in Google Docs or melons to shoot in Counter Strike 2 – but these two use cases actually demand very different kinds of pointers, and it pays to be well equipped if gaming is at the top of your PC priorities.
Personally, I love a well-designed mouse and the feeling of a comfortable clicker when playing a game. The best gaming mice typically come packed with a range of high-end features, be it several additional buttons to bind and click, gorgeous programmable RGB lighting, high DPI capabilities or even wireless charging.
So when I noticed that some of TechRadar’s favourite gaming mice are currently discounted on Amazon, I couldn’t help but shout out about them. I've tested a bunch of these myself and certainly agree that they're among the best pointers in the world. I’ve also included my own personal favourite gaming mouse (Logitech’s Superlight 2 Dex) at the bottom, which is at an all-time-low price.
The Razer DeathAdder is legendary in gaming circles, with the third-generation Pro device currently our favourite mouse for FPS games. In our Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro review, we loved the pointer for its long battery life, low weight and brilliant performance all around, but obviously we weren’t thrilled with its base price. Note that this deal is for the standard 1,000Hz polling rate model, and that you’ll have to spend a bit more to get the 8,000Hz-capable model. The white edition is also down to AU$199.
The Logitech G502 X Plus builds upon the original G501 with an up to 8,000Hz polling rate and a comfortably large design, capped off with gorgeous RGB and a lot of buttons to program across the pointer. It’s our favourite premium mouse, and in our Logitech G502 X Plus review, we awarded it 4.5 stars for its speed and new hybrid optical switch – though the regular asking price is quite high (not that you’ll have to worry about that with this deal). Pair it with a Logitech Powerplay 2 charging mat (not available on Amazon) and you’ll get wireless charging, too. The white model is slightly more expensive at AU$165.
Currently our favourite mid-range mouse, the Corsair M75 is brilliant for its simplicity. Just two buttons on the left side for your thumb and a standard mouse shape, capped off with two RGB lighting zones. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our Corsair M75 mouse review, though we would have liked a DPI switch on the top. That being said, its lightweight, ambidextrous design is hard to beat. Note that this model is sold by Amazon US.
Our Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex review only gives it 3 stars, but I'll be far more complimentary to it, especially at this all-time-low price. This is a brilliant pointer for all kinds of games, offering a huge 8,000Hz polling rate, 95-hour battery life and 60g weight. I especially love how well it works in tandem with the Logitech Powerplay charging mat (not available on Amazon) – I haven’t had to plug the mouse once thanks to it. The white edition is also down to AU$195, but the pink is only discounted to AU$199.
Not too thrilled about the right-handed design? The almost identical G Pro X Superlight 2 (designed with an ambidextrous shell) is down to AU$164.39 (though we have seen it slightly cheaper).
Want to consider more top mice? Give our list of the best gaming mice a look, or if you’re after a more all-purpose pointer, I recommend taking a look at the best mice in Australia.
