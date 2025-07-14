Forget Prime Day – this is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deal you need to see
A record-low price with our exclusive code direct from Bose – just AU$350.06
Just last month, we celebrated an all-time low price for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones thanks to EOFY sales. Now, Amazon Prime Day is offering an even more attractive new low – cutting Bose's new 'Deep Plum' colourway to just AU$350.50.
However, Bose has discounted the headphones to just AU$388.95 in Blue (plus black and white for AU$1 more) as part of a Winter flash sale. And, with our exclusive Bose coupon code, you can save an extra 10% on this discounted price, bringing them down to just AU$350.06.
This is a truly excellent price for a pair of headphones that have resided in our list of the best wireless headphones since their 2023 release. They offer dynamic sound filled with energy and precision, but their noise cancellation truly shines. This makes them essential for anyone who values first-class performance, now at an impressively affordable price.
With our exclusive code
Simply, we think they're the best wireless headphones for active noise cancellation. Light and comfortable, they provide a bubble of silence combined with a sound quality that makes them a music lover’s dream. You also get spatial audio on any streaming service or source device thanks to Bose' Immersive Audio mode. We thought they were unbeatable as soon as they cracked the AU$400 mark. At AU$350, there is no better pair of headphones. Remember to generate your own unique 10% off coupon code and enter it at the checkout.
The QuietComfort Ultras have reigned as the king of wireless headphones since their release, despite incredible competitors like the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, and a trio of big-hitters from Sony in WH-1000XMX series.
The biggest benefit both the XM headphones and Momentum 4 have had over the QC Ultra Headphones is similar performance at a considerably cheaper (or at least a regularly discounted) price.
Bose’s pair has recently come under fire, however, with the launch of the Sony WH-1000XM6s, which ultimately do offer a greater overall performance, albeit at a much higher price of AU$699.
Having tested Sony's new headphones against 5 top-tier rivals, our headphone experts would pick them over the Bose Ultras, but it's a close contest. And the Sony WH-1000XM6 are currently available for AU$689 on Amazon – AU$338.94 more expensive than the QuietComfort Ultra headphones' current price.
If you're looking for premium headphones but can't quite stretch your budget to this AU$350.06 deal price, we'd recommend the Sennheiser Momentum 4s, which are down to AU$258.40 on Amazon for Prime Day.
You might also like...
- Need a cheap air fryer? These 3 Prime Day deals will get you the popular kitchen appliance for under AU$100
- Big sound, tiny price: I’ve found 5 fantastic Bluetooth speaker deals under AU$100 for Prime Day
- I'm a veteran Amazon deal hunter, but I only just learned there are SECRET deals that only Prime members can see
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.