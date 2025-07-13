Need a cheap air fryer? These 3 Prime Day deals will get you the popular kitchen appliance for under AU$100

If there's one item you know you can find with deep discounts on Amazon during major sales, it's an air fryer. And there's a plethora of them currently going for a fraction of their original price for Prime Day 2025.

While most of them will cost you well over a hundred dollary-doos, you can actually get some good ones for under that price point. And there's not a whole lot of compromises to keep prices down either.

Sure, they're slightly older models and they may not have too many cooking presets, but if it's a basic air fryer you need that won't take up too much benchtop space, I've found three options – two from Philips and one Instant Pot – that will serve you well, all costing less than AU$100.

Looking for more deals? Follow our live coverage of this year's Prime Day sale to find discounts on hundreds of tech items.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$130 Philips Essential Air Fryer (HD9200/21): was AU$199 now AU$69 at Amazon It's a basic air fryer with a 4L capacity that's perfect for a single person or a couple. This kitchen appliance is good value as it will do more than just air fry – it has 12 different functions to help you make a meal. Plus it's got a small footprint, making it ideal for a small household. It has been as cheap as AU$68 before, so this is a great price.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$184 Instant Pot Vortex: was AU$269 now AU$85 at Amazon This is a fantastic deal if you're looking for an affordable air fryer that won't take up too much space on your kitchen counter. It has a 5.7L basket that can feed two to three people, and it offers simple controls for one-touch air frying, baking or roasting. Don't confuse this model with the Plus, which is discounted to AU$128.95 and offers 6 cooking presets.

Save AU$82 Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer (NA220/00): was AU$179 now AU$97 at Amazon More advanced than either of the other two listed on this page, this air fryer has 13 cooking presets, plus takes advantage of Philips RapidAir technology that air fries food evenly and it's the same tech that's used in Philips more expensive air fryers too. It has a 4.2L capacity and, best of all, the basket and drawer are dishwasher safe. This one, in particular, is good value for money at this price as it's a newer model with better technology.

Note that two of the offers above are exclusive to Prime members, which means if you aren't already a subscriber, you won't see the prices I've listed above. Only the Philips 2000 Series air fryer is an offer available to anyone.

If you haven't tried the service before, you can sign up for a Prime membership now to get a 30-day free trial. You can use that to shop the sale, then cancel if you don't want to pay.