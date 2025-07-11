I know Prime Day inside out – these 170+ Amazon bargains are the cream of the crop, starting at just AU$12.99

We're midway through Amazon Prime Day 2025 now. It's day four and there's another three to go. Yes, this week-long sale will end at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, June 14, so you still have time to shop some excellent tech bargains. And I'm here to help.

Given that the sale ends next week, you might think you have time to shop at a leisurely pace, but please don't do that. My team and I have seen items go out of stock in a day, and great offers ending in the past three days. There's admittedly plenty more to come, but the moral of the story is: if you've had your eye on something and the price looks right to you, check it out immediately so you don't miss out. Case in point: there were a fair few Apple discounts, but the AirPods and Apple Watch deals are gone.

Amazon's own hardware still has good discounts, particularly on the Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Paperwhite, but the Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and Ring security systems are back to last year's prices. There's also heaps of other fantastic discounts from other big brands like Dyson, Samsung, Bose, Logitech and more, including some record-low prices.

I've covered every single Prime Day sale since it began in Australia in 2018, so I've learnt a thing or two about what makes an Amazon deal a good one. I'm leveraging that knowledge – and taking on the expert advice of my team who have years of experience in their own respective tech categories – to handpick the best Prime Day deals in tech for you.

There are thousands of deals to choose from but I've selected about 170 of those that I think you ought to know about. From cheap power banks and chargers to expensive cameras and vacuum cleaners – I have it all!

Remember, though, you need to be a Prime member to shop several of the offers this week. If you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up now to get a 30-day free trial that covers the sale (and then some), and you can always cancel any time.

Deals under AU$50

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$6.80 TP-Link Tapo P100 mini smart plug: was AU$22 now AU$15.20 at Amazon This little smart plug will turn any old lamp or small appliance into a smart one. Just plug in your kettle or a lamp and you can use the app or Google and Alexa voice commands to control said device. You can set timers, create schedules and more, depending on what you plug into this adaptor.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$12 Soundcore by Anker P20i earbuds: was AU$39.99 now AU$27.99 at Amazon We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar but something has to be said about the whopping 64K customer reviews on Amazon. If you want reliable Bluetooth buds on a budget, this might well be what you need. They promise decent sound, and the case holds up to 30 hours of charge. That's good value for money.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$34 Anker 321 MagGo wireless power bank: was AU$63.99 now AU$29.99 at Amazon Hate carrying cables? This handy little accessory doesn't need them, as it's able to deliver a charge to your iPhone (12 or later) using the magnetic MagSafe tech on the back. The 5,000 mAh capacity is enough to bring most iPhones from 20% back to a full charge, and it’s small enough to slip in a pocket.

Save AU$21.10 Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (1 pack): was AU$55 now AU$33.90 at Amazon Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag was redesigned in 2023 and has been reasonably well received, making it a good Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple users. It'll let you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to and, critically, it works with Android. It costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price, but this discount is easy to recommend. Want a few of these? The 4-pack is down to AU$90, which means a single SmartTag is just AU$22.50.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$35 Amazon Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$44 at Amazon The Echo Pop was down to a super low price of AU$29 during Black Friday last year, so I expect this price will fall come July 8. Even if it doesn't, this is still a decent price to get started with a smart home setup. The Echo Pop is Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$50 Ring Indoor Camera 2 (Plug-in): was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Already one of the more affordable indoor security cameras in Australia, 50% off makes it an excellent deal. If you don't need a complicated setup with multiple cameras, this little lens will help you keep an eye on your home while you're away, offering 1080p video footage. If you don't want it spying on anything, there's a handy cover too. You'll also get a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which you will need a subscription to if you want a record of previous footage. You can also grab two for AU$89, or get them in Blush or Starlight colorway for AU$39 each from the same listing.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$11 Anker 323 USB-C charger 33W: was AU$29.99 now AU$18.99 at Amazon This neat little charger doesn’t take up much space and offers USB-A and USB-C ports, capable of fast charging most base model phones from Apple, Google and Samsung. It won’t achieve the maximum wattage requirements of fast charging on more high-end models (such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at 37W, or the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max at 45W), but it’s still a neat and cheap charger to have, especially as a travel solution.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$37.41 Anker 735 (NANO 2) 65W Charger: was AU$68 now AU$30.59 at Amazon Grab a bargain charger, with the 42% off the Anker 735 (‎A2667), and one of the lowest prices we have seen. It has a 65W output for fast phone or laptop charging, as well as dual USB-C and a USB-A port. Make sure to select the 10% coupon to get the full discount.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$53 Amazon Echo Auto: was AU$99 now AU$46 at Amazon Looking for a way to add a voice assistant to your car? From making phone calls, switching songs to finding routes, this handy little gadget can even help you control your home's smart gadgets while you're on the road – you'll never have to worry about forgetting to switch off the lights before leaving the house again! Plus it's over 50% off, and at the lowest price we have seen yet.

Save AU$9.01 Sofirn SC13: was AU$38 now AU$28.99 at Amazon If you want a very compact torch, it’s hard to go past the SC13. Just 6.5cm long and only 65g, it's perfect for slipping into a pocket or clipping to a bag. Using turbo mode, it can put out an excellent 1,300 lumens (briefly) or run for hours at lower levels. It comes with a 18350 rechargeable battery, charges via USB, and includes a handy clip. I’d been waiting for the SC13 to go on sale again – so I bought an extra for myself and one as a gift.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$22 Ugreen Steam Deck Dock: was AU$69.99 now AU$47.99 at Amazon Even though it has Steam Deck in the name, Ugreen’s dock is compatible with the Legion Go S and the ROG Ally X. With a 100W USB-C cable for plugging into the handheld, this device offers an ethernet port, two USB-C ports, HDMI (4K

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$11 Ugreen HDMI Bidirectional Splitter Switch 4K 60Hz: was AU$23.99 now AU$12.99 at Amazon Need to connect two devices to the one HDMI port? Or split the one HDMI output to two different displays? The UGREEN HDMI switch has you covered, and is currently 46% off. It operates at up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60Hz, or 1080P at 144Hz.



Deals under AU$100

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$49.99 Oral-B Pro 800 CrossAction: was AU$99.99 now AU$50 at Amazon Oral-B's Pro 800 CrossAction may not offer more than one cleaning mode, however, this electric toothbrush surpasses manual brushing with its rotating and pulsating head for superior plaque removal. It also includes a travel case and a replacement brush head. While it is often discounted to around AU$50, this deal is even better.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$47.10 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was AU$99.95 now AU$52.85 at Amazon Boasting a 12,000 DPI 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. While we have seen it for as little as AU$40, this deal is still pretty good, and some colorways such as Lilac are slightly cheaper.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$40 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was AU$99 now AU$59 at Amazon This upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more. I expect the price of this device to fall when Prime Day officially starts as I've seen it for AU$49 previously.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$43 Amazon Echo Dot 5: was AU$99 now AU$56 at Amazon The Echo Dot offers surprisingly big sound and great audio quality for a small smart speaker. While we have previously seen it at half price, 40% off is not bad, and it's one of the better ways to get voice control via Alexa, making it easy to stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders. It's also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways for AU$64.