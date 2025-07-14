Big sound, tiny price: I’ve found 5 fantastic Bluetooth speaker deals under AU$100 for Prime Day

The curtain is coming down on Prime Day in Australia, with the sale officially ending at the stroke of midnight tonight – Monday, 14 July. That means you don’t have long to snap up some bargains, and with the next major sale not arriving until Black Friday in late November (or potentially a second Amazon Prime event in October – but that's far from guaranteed), if you’ve been eyeing some new tech, now is the time to buy.

More specifically, if you’ve been considering purchasing a new Bluetooth speaker – for yourself or someone else (they make great gifts) – I’ve found 5 great examples, with prices starting at AU$39 and nothing over AU$100. Yes, you can get excellent, portable sound for not a lot of money.

Do note, these five deals are all Prime-exclusive, meaning you'll need a membership in order to get the deal prices listed.

Save AU$13 JBL Clip 4: was AU$52 now AU$39 at Amazon A JBL Bluetooth speaker for under AU$40 is a bona fide bargain in our opinion, especially when it’s one as good as the Clip 4. The very epitome of portability, this compact model employs a built-in carabiner clip so you can attach it to virtually anything you want. It’s designed to withstand the outdoors, including having an IP67 rating against dust and water. The newer Clip 5 offers slight improvements to sound quality, battery life and app control but does cost a fair bit more. You can however get the Clip 5 discounted right now, with prices from AU$63.

Save AU$37.80 JBL Flip 5: was AU$96.80 now AU$59 at Amazon It's technically a few years old and has had a couple of successors, but the JBL Flip 5 is still a quality Bluetooth speaker that can hold its own against newer competition. It’s about as no-frills as you can get for a portable music maker, with virtually no real extra features to speak of other than the ability to pair a couple of them together. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though, as the sound quality more than makes up for it. Not only is it loud and clear, but it remains poised and detailed even when the volume gets cranked up.

Save AU$159.99 Soundcore Motion 300: was AU$249.99 now AU$90 at Amazon We’ve not reviewed this speaker unfortunately, but its list of features, thousands of positive customer reviews, and the fact we’ve been pleased with the company’s headphone range have us recommending the Soundcore Motion 300 regardless. Its headline feature is support for high-resolution audio via Sony’s LDAC codec, alongside 13 hours of battery life and SmartTune technology, which automatically adjusts the sound output depending on the speaker’s orientation. Plus, with a huge 64% discount for Prime Day, this is a deal not to be missed.

Save AU$92.95 JBL Flip 6: was AU$169.95 now AU$77 at Amazon If you’re tempted by a JBL Bluetooth speaker but you’d like something a little newer than the Flip 5 further up, then the Flip 6 is more than happy to step in. It’s previously held the top spot in our best Bluetooth speakers guide, only being dethroned by the newer Flip 7 – JBL really does know how to make a great speaker. Once again it’s a relatively simple affair, but when the sound output is as good as what you get here, we’re not complaining. Plus, the AU$77 deal price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Save AU$10.81 Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: was AU$99.95 now AU$89.14 at Amazon While a AU$10 saving might not sound like much, we’d recommend this speaker at full price any day. It’s the only one on this list to receive a full five stars from us, due to its long list of impressive features and even more impressive sound considering its size and price tag. It’s a very composed speaker, delivering a sound that’s full of detail and with greater bass presence than its size would suggest.

