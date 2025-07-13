Don't miss! These are the 160+ best Prime Day deals to shop on the last day of the sale – prices from just AU$12.99

It seems like it was just yesterday when I said that Amazon Prime Day 2025 had started – how time flies when you're bargain hunting, but today is the final day of the sale.

It all began a week ago, on July 8 and it will all end at 11:59pm AEDT tonight (Monday, July 14), although I suspect we might see a good number of offers still going strong tomorrow.

It's a given that none of Amazon's own devices will be discounted tomorrow – those will definitely end tonight – but I know from experience that there'll be quite a few good discounts on other big brands like Dyson, Bose, Samsung, Logitech and more.

What experience, I hear you ask. You see, I've covered every single Prime Day sale in Australia for TechRadar since the very first one in 2018. So I've built up quite the expertise on Amazon sales and the kind of discounts that are actually worthwhile.

I'm continuing to leverage that knowledge today and I'll do so tomorrow as well because, trust me, you won't be disappointed even after the sale ends. So if you think you might miss out on a deal or two today because you're busy, I'll make sure you know what's still good tomorrow. Because if there's one thing Amazon does all year round, it's offer discounts on a wide variety of goodies.

One thing to note, though: today is likely your last day to score the best discounts which are exclusive to Prime members. Once the sale ends, the remaining offers will open up to everyone and that means there will be some price hikes as well. So grab these discounted items while you still can.

As before, the vast majority of the deals still available are Prime-exclusive prices, so you will need to be a subscriber to shop the last day of the sale as well. If you haven't yet tried this service, give it a whirl for a few days – if you sign up now, you get a 30-day free trial that you can always cancel any time.

Best Prime Day 2025 deals

Deals under AU$50

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$6.80 TP-Link Tapo P100 mini smart plug: was AU$22 now AU$15.20 at Amazon This little smart plug will turn any old lamp or small appliance into a smart one. Just plug in your kettle or a lamp and you can use the app or Google and Alexa voice commands to control said device. You can set timers, create schedules and more, depending on what you plug into this adaptor.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$12 Soundcore by Anker P20i: was AU$39.99 now AU$27.99 at Amazon We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar but something has to be said about the whopping 64K customer reviews on Amazon. If you want reliable Bluetooth buds on a budget, this might well be what you need. They promise decent sound, and the case holds up to 30 hours of charge. That's good value for money.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$34 Anker 321 MagGo wireless power bank: was AU$63.99 now AU$29.99 at Amazon Hate carrying cables? This handy little accessory doesn't need them, as it's able to deliver a charge to your iPhone (12 or later) using the magnetic MagSafe tech on the back. The 5,000 mAh capacity is enough to bring most iPhones from 20% back to a full charge, and it’s small enough to slip in a pocket.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$35 Amazon Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$44 at Amazon The Echo Pop was down to a super low price of AU$29 during Black Friday last year, so this is a little disappointing. Despite that, this is still a decent price to get started with a smart home setup. The Echo Pop is Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$50 Ring Indoor Camera 2 (Plug-in): was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Already one of the more affordable indoor security cameras in Australia, 50% off makes it an excellent deal. If you don't need a complicated setup with multiple cameras, this little lens will help you keep an eye on your home while you're away, offering 1080p video footage. If you don't want it spying on anything, there's a handy cover too. You'll also get a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which you will need a subscription to if you want a record of previous footage. You can also grab two for AU$89, or get them in Blush or Starlight colorway for AU$39 each from the same listing.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$11 Anker 323 USB-C charger 33W: was AU$29.99 now AU$18.99 at Amazon This neat little charger doesn’t take up much space and offers USB-A and USB-C ports, capable of fast charging most base model phones from Apple, Google and Samsung. It won’t achieve the maximum wattage requirements of fast charging on more high-end models (such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at 37W, or the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max at 45W), but it’s still a neat and cheap charger to have, especially as a travel solution.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$34.01 Anker 735 (NANO 2) 65W Charger: was AU$68 now AU$33.99 at Amazon Grab a bargain charger, with the 42% off the Anker 735 (‎A2667), and one of the lowest prices we have seen. It has a 65W output for fast phone or laptop charging, as well as dual USB-C and a USB-A port. Make sure to select the 10% coupon to get the full discount.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$53 Amazon Echo Auto: was AU$99 now AU$46 at Amazon Looking for a way to add a voice assistant to your car? From making phone calls, switching songs to finding routes, this handy little gadget can even help you control your home's smart gadgets while you're on the road – you'll never have to worry about forgetting to switch off the lights before leaving the house again! Plus it's over 50% off, and at the lowest price we have seen yet.

Save AU$9.01 Sofirn SC13: was AU$38 now AU$28.99 at Amazon If you want a very compact torch, it’s hard to go past the SC13. Just 6.5cm long and only 65g, it's perfect for slipping into a pocket or clipping to a bag. Using turbo mode, it can put out an excellent 1,300 lumens (briefly) or run for hours at lower levels. It comes with a 18350 rechargeable battery, charges via USB, and includes a handy clip. I’d been waiting for the SC13 to go on sale again – so I bought an extra for myself and one as a gift.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$22 Ugreen Steam Deck Dock: was AU$69.99 now AU$47.99 at Amazon Even though it has Steam Deck in the name, Ugreen’s dock is compatible with the Legion Go S and the ROG Ally X. With a 100W USB-C cable for plugging into the handheld, this device offers an ethernet port, two USB-C ports, HDMI (4K

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$11 Ugreen HDMI Bidirectional Splitter Switch 4K 60Hz: was AU$23.99 now AU$12.99 at Amazon Need to connect two devices to the one HDMI port? Or split the one HDMI output to two different displays? The UGREEN HDMI switch has you covered, and is currently 46% off. It operates at up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60Hz, or 1080P at 144Hz.



Deals under AU$100

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$49.99 Oral-B Pro 800 CrossAction: was AU$99.99 now AU$50 at Amazon Oral-B's Pro 800 CrossAction may not offer more than one cleaning mode, however, this electric toothbrush surpasses manual brushing with its rotating and pulsating head for superior plaque removal. It also includes a travel case and a replacement brush head. While it is often discounted to around AU$50, this deal is even better.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$47.10 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was AU$99.95 now AU$52.85 at Amazon Boasting a 12,000 DPI 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. While we have seen it for as little as AU$40, this deal is still pretty good, and some colorways such as Lilac are slightly cheaper.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$43 Amazon Echo Dot 5: was AU$99 now AU$56 at Amazon The Echo Dot offers surprisingly big sound and great audio quality for a small smart speaker. While we have previously seen it at half price, 40% off is not bad, and it's one of the better ways to get voice control via Alexa, making it easy to stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders. It's also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways for AU$64.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$40 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was AU$99 now AU$59 at Amazon This upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more. I expect the price of this device to fall when Prime Day officially starts as I've seen it for AU$49 previously.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was AU$119 now AU$69 at Amazon The more powerful sibling to the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max offers improved Wi-Fi performance and a faster processor – letting you traverse every major streaming service easily and lag-free. Perfect for those who want a stress-free, high-value addition to the lounge room, all you have to do is plug it in like any HDMI cord. We have seen it AU$10 cheaper before, but this is still a great deal.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$130 Philips Essential Air Fryer (HD9200/21): was AU$199 now AU$69 at Amazon It's a basic air fryer with a 4L capacity that's perfect for a single person or a couple. This kitchen appliance is good value as it will do more than just air fry – it has 12 different functions to help you make a meal. Plus it's got a small footprint, making it ideal for a small household. It has been as cheap as AU$68 before, so this is a great price.

Save AU$110.99 Colgate Blast Water Flosser: was AU$179.99 now AU$69 at Amazon If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. Even better, this is equal to the lowest price we have seen.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$74 Blink Outdoor 4: was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon Available in the Australian market as of October 2024, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off two AA batteries. It comes with an easy-to-use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At half price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home.

Prime-exclusive deal Save AU$92.95 JBL Flip 6 (Grey): was AU$169.95 now AU$77 at Amazon A decent price here on the JBL Flip 6, one of the best Bluetooth speakers. It serves up everything you could need from a portable speaker, namely a fun, engaging sound, up to 12 hours of battery life and the ability to daisy chain with up to 100 other Flip 6 speakers! This low price is available on the blue and black variants.

Save AU$31 Sony WF-C510: was AU$108 now AU$77 at Amazon Our current pick as the best budget earbuds (even at their original price), the Sony WF-C510 deliver a punchy, detailed sound complete with support for 360 Reality Audio spatial audio. They do miss out on ANC, but otherwise they're a fantastic set of earbuds that prove you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for great sound.