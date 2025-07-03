The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4 will be the life of any party – and it’s now 35% off in this early Prime Day deal

Having recently spotted an excellent 33%-off deal on the JBL Flip 6 (one of our all-time favourite Bluetooth speakers) we’ve now found an equally attractive offer on a bigger, boomier option, the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4. If you’re in the market for a new portable speaker, early Prime Day sales are evidently the time to snap one up.

Like the JBL offer, this one drops a huge 35% off the RRP of the popular Megaboom 4 bringing it down to AU$228. While that’s great news on its own, what’s caught our attention in particular is the fact the discount applies to all colour options – usually with these sorts of discounts, it’s just one or two colours that take advantage, but that’s seemingly not the case here.

Save AU$121.95 Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4: was AU$349.95 now AU$228 at Amazon Capable of pumping out sound in a full 360º and promising to keep the party going for up to 20 hours on a single charge, the UE Megaboom 4 is a Bluetooth speaker designed to be used anywhere you want to go. Plus, pair it with other UE speakers to create a bigger, fuller sound.

The UE Megaboom 4 was released in mid-2024, and though we’ve yet to review it ourselves, we’re big fans of the brand – you’ll find the Everboom and Epicboom in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers – and we bestowed a four-star rating on the previous model, as you’ll see in our UE Megaboom 3 review. As a brand, UE regularly churns out top-performing speakers that are both fun to live with and to use.

We have no doubts that the Megaboom 4 continues that trend, especially as it ushers in some upgrades over the previous model, including new passive radiators that promise to improve bass performance and ultimately deliver a bigger, cleaner sound.

Elsewhere there’s not an awful lot to differentiate the 4 from the 3, but we felt the Megaboom 3 was already such a talented performer that UE didn’t need to make many upgrades. One of the handiest additions to the Megaboom 4, however, is a USB-C charging port (the old model used micro-USB). Battery life remains the same at 20 hours and it retains an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water.

This AU$121.95 discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day brings the Megaboom 4 down to AU$228, beating the previous AU$248.95 low we saw during the Big Smile Sale in March earlier this year. We can’t guarantee the price will drop further during Prime Day proper, so if you want to secure yourself a talented performer to be the next party DJ, now’s your chance.

