Not interested in an iPad? Get this much more affordable Lenovo Tab M11 instead

Considering the latest iPad will set you back £349, there is plenty of demand out there for much more affordable alternatives. These cheaper tablets might not provide the same elegance or set of specs, but they'll still meet the needs of the majority of people. With that in mind, we've spotted a deal for the Lenovo Tab M11 at Amazon for £159.99 (was $209.99).

At nearly 25% off, this represents one of the best tablet deals we've seen in a while. It might not have made it onto our list of the best tablets, but you'll still be guaranteed a large display and good performance for light everyday tasks, plus there's a pen and case included for free.

Today's best Lenovo Tab M11 deal

Lenovo Tab M11: was £209.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

With 24% off the list price, this is one cracking deal. You can say goodbye to small tablets with this impressive 11-inch Full HD display. Thrown in for good measure is a Lenovo Tab Pen for extra creativity and a Folio case for keeping your tablet looking great. This tablet will work great for those who want entertainment either at home or on the go.

This is a tablet that works for the whole family. It's thin, light, water and dust-resistant, and the display is a full 11 inches. What more could you want? The Lenovo Tab M11, at heart, is a super portable entertainment device.

If you're keen on watching TV shows and movies, then the Full HD display will be a dream. Alternatively, if you're more into gaming, then the 90Hz refresh rate will prove to be more than enough for most undemanding games.

To sweeten the deal, Lenovo also includes a Tab Pen, which is ideal for notetaking and more. It provides 4096 pressure levels, tilt detection, and over 180 hours of use.

