Welcome to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2020. We’ve been hosting this week-long celebration of the best gaming platform in the world for six years, but with everything that’s been going on in 2020, it seems more important than ever to take a step back and really appreciate the things that bring us joy.

And, when we say we’re celebrating PC gaming, we mean it. This year we’re highlighting not just the games themselves, but the teams and players from around the world that make PC gaming such a wonderful, inventive and diverse hobby.

Throughout the week we’ll be talking to teams behind the PC games you know and love, while highlighting the best PC games from creators of all different races, nationalities, sexualities and gender identities.

We’ve also got features that explore the exciting tech that’s powering the best PC games, and tutorials on how to get the very best out of your gaming rigs.

No matter who you are and where you’re from, we want to welcome you to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2020. We hope you enjoy reading these features as much as we did making them.

