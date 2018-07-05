With so many great 4K televisions to choose from, making a decision about which one to purchase for your family may very well come down to price. A good cheap 4K TV deal can be hard to refuse, and these days there are more great TVs at even better prices than ever before.

If you need a new television and don't want to pay any more than you have to, why not take a look at our curated list of the best cheap 4K TV deals in Australia for July 2018.

We've been on the prowl for the best value 4K Ultra HD TVs currently on sale, focusing on sets with huge discounts off the RRP. With so much 4K content currently available to stream on Netflix, Amazon and Stan, now's the perfect time to upgrade to an Ultra HD set. And at these prices, can you even afford not to?

Below, you'll find our selection of the best cheap 4K TV deals for the month of July. You better get a move on, though – some of these deals are time sensitive, and may disappear before the end of the month. Now, let's kick off our list with our deal of the month.

TechRadar's 4K TV Deal of the Month

Sony X85F 65-inch 4K smart TV | Now $2,631 (was $3,096) | JB Hi-Fi

The price on this gorgeous 65-inch 4K TV from Sony has been slashed at JB Hi-Fi, bringing the previous price of $3,096 coming down to just $2,631 (that's a saving of $465). This Android TV boasts incredible colour and picture quality, with fantastic HDR and 4K upscaling capabilities.

Cheap 4K TV deals: 55-inch sets

Samsung UA55NU7100W 55-inch LED TV| Now $1,189 (was $1,799) | Appliances Online

With a saving of $650 from its previous price, Appliances Online is offering Samsung's 55-inch UA55NU7100W 4K television for just $1,189. The TV's features include HDR10 support, 4K resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a suite of Smart TV features, with built-in apps for Netflix, Stan and other services.

Cheap 4K TV deals: 65-inch sets

TCL 65P6US 65-inch 4K TV | Now $1,695 (RRP $2,399) | The Good Guys

An insanely good deal, this 65-inch TCL television is only $1,695 at The Good Guys (that's $704 less than the TV's $2,399 retail price). The TCL 65P6US boasts HDR10 support and built-in Chromecast features.

Cheap 4K TV deals: over 65-inches

LG 65UK7550PTA 65-inch UHD TV | Now $2,894 (RRP $4,199) | Billy Guyatts

This beautiful LED LCD telly packs all of LG's AI-powered ThinQ and Nano Cell technology on the inside, and is capable of HDR10 images and HLG broadcasts. It also boasts LG's point-centric Magic Remote and its webOS smart TV platform. At $2,894, it's a whopping $1,305 less than the TV's original RRP.

The best deals on our favourite 4K TVs

Perhaps you're not after a cheap TV, but simply want a good deal on a top of the line telly. In that case, check out some great deals for our current favourite 4K televisions below.

More 4K smart TV deals

The televisions listed above are but a small selection of the TV deals available online, with loads of sets in various sizes and brands reduced every day. If the TVs above don't suit your needs or fit your price range, you can check out even more cheap 4K TV deals at Getprice.