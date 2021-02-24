PS5 and PS4 indie sale sees dozens of game prices slashed – including Fall Guys and Cuphead

Looking for a fresh indie hit to fill your PS5 or PS4 hardrive with? Sony is kicking off its latest sale, with a focus on the top titles independent developers have made for its PlayStation platform.

Spanning both generations of console (not only in terms of backwards-compatible games, but also including those with a PS5-specific makeover, such as Maneater), the PlayStation Indies sale is knocking up to 75% off of dozens of indie titles across the store.

There are too many to detail in depth here (you can find the full list below), but as highlights we'd definitely point to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ($14.99 / £11.99) if you missed it when it was a PlayStation Plus freebie, and hard-as-nails cartoon platformer Cuphead ($14.99 / £11.99).

Sim-management fans will get a kick out of building the perfect theme park with Planet Coaster ($34.99 / £27.99), while Untitled Goose Game is a family-friendly laugh with 30% off its usual asking price at $13.99 / £11.19.

Every game on sale

Want the complete list of titles going on sale? You can find the dedicated store page listing here, or scroll down for links to the individual games on sale:

The PlayStation Indies sale starts midnight local time on Wednesday, February 24 and ends 23.59pm local time on Wednesday March 10.