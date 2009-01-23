Trending
Brands

Verizon Hub reinvents the home phone

By Other phones  

Touchscreen device combines comms, navigation, news

Touchscreen web home phone rings in changes
Touchscreen web home phone rings in changes

It's only a matter of time before touchscreens find their way onto everything with a battery. Yes, including electric toothbrushes.

The latest victim is the home phone, with the launch of the broadband-connected Verizon Hub VOIP-phone. This gadget collects together a family calendar, your contacts and web 'widget' browsing in one easy-to-navigate finger-fest.

The Hub will provide local traffic and weather updates, give directions to neighbourhood locations (even sending turn-by-turn routes to your mobile phone) and preview trailers from local cinemas.

Remote access

It also has visual voicemail, text messaging and PIM contact/calendar features that can all be accessed and managed remotely via a website.

And when it's not being used as a miniature static netbook, the Hub functions as a digital photo frame.

There are no details yet on the tech specs of the Hub - the screen looks to be about 7-inches in size - but Verizon has confirmed that it will work with any (wired) broadband service in the United States.

The Hub will be available from 1 February and will cost $200 (£145) with a $35 (£25) monthly contract that includes free minutes and texts.

See more Other phones news