Microsoft's offering some frikkin' sweet deals on Destiny 2 Xbox bundles

To mark the release of Destiny 2, the Microsoft Store is offering some really excellent prices on Xbox One S consoles that come bundled with the game as well as two other free games.
Microsoft is offering either the 500GB console bundle or 1TB console bundle for $329 and $399 respectively, which are excellent prices for the console alone, let alone with three included games!
We've listed the available deals below:
- $329 - Xbox One S (500GB), Destiny 2, Battlefield 1, choice of free game.
- $329 - Xbox One S (500GB), Destiny 2, Minecraft Favourites, choice of free game.
- $329 - Xbox One S (500GB), Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 3, choice of free game.
- $399 - Xbox One S (1TB), Destiny 2, Gears of War 4, choice of free game.
- $399 - Xbox One S (1TB), Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 3, choice of free game.
- $399 - Xbox One S (1TB), Destiny 2, Halo Wars 2, choice of free game.
Although the choice of free game is limited to select titles, the available games are all pretty decent. Prey, Injustice 2, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare are all on offer, but you can check out the full list below:
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Tekken 7
- Prey
- Battleborn
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Assetto Corsa
- Final Fantasy XV: Day One Edition
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
This offer is only valid until September 12, so if you're keen to get your fix of sci-fi shooting for less, you'd better hurry over to the Microsoft Store.
- Not keen on Destiny 2 but still after a console deal? Check out the best Australian Xbox One deals.