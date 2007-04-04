C4 News launches interactive archive

Viewers can share their memories of worldly events such as the Falklands war via the Channel 4 News website

The Channel 4 News website is adding a new feature enabing users to share their experiences of historical events.

Called ' You Saw it Happen ', the service is launching to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Falklands war. The website will look into how people's memories differ from official history.

People can record their memories of the war and add photos to the new interactive archive. Channel 4 News archive footage from the conflict is also featured.

The feature will be extended to include other key events in British and world history throughout the year.