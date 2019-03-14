Best Asus laptops 2019: the top Asus laptops we've tested

Welcome to our pick of the best Asus laptops in 2019. Asus is one of the most well known and respected laptop makers in the world.

The Taiwanese company has been releasing a steady stream of brilliant laptops (as well as PCs, components and smartphones) for many years now.

From budget Asus laptops and Chromebooks, to gaming powerhouses and ultra-thin premium notebooks, the best Asus laptops cover a wide range of budgets and use cases.

So, in this guide we've gathered together the best Asus laptops money can buy in 2019. If you're looking for an Asus laptop, then we have a recommendation.

Image credit: TechRadar

1. Asus ZenBook 3

The best all-round Asus laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 512GB SSD

AUD $2,803 View at Amazon AU

Crystal clear display

Lightweight and very portable

Weird fingerprint sensor placement

A single USB-C port

If you're looking for the very best all-round Asus laptop, then the Asus ZenBook 3 is the one to get. This is an exceptionally light Asus laptop, measuring less than half an inch thick, and weighing only two pounds. Asus's ZenBook range of ultra-thin laptops have shown the world how you can make gorgeously-designed thin and light laptops, while still packing them with powerful components. It's a pricey laptop, but if you're after the very best of what Asus has to offer, the ZenBook 3 is a fantastic choice.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook 3

Image credit: TechRadar

2. Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370

The best 2-in-1 Asus laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8550U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

AUD $1,729 View at Kogan

Super thin and light

Powerful core components

Not the cheapest convertible

Fingerprint magnet

Asus has struck gold with its new refresh of its ZenBook Flip S 2-in-1 laptop, with the Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370. Asus has shown its competitors how you can make a truly impressive 2-in-1 laptop that doesn't feel like a compromise in any way. Not only is the Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370 one of the best, if not the best, convertible laptops money can buy right now, it's one of the best Asus laptops in general. Asus has packed this laptop with a new Kaby Lake R 8th-generation processor, plenty of RAM and a super-fast PCIe SSD in certain models. Plus, its 2-in-1 design means you can use it as both a laptop and a tablet.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370

Image credit: TechRadar

3. Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

The best Asus gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM, Max-Q) | RAM: 24GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel | Storage: 1TB M.2 SSD

AUD $3,999 View at Scorptec Computers

Brilliant performance

Gorgeous design

Very expensive

Short battery life

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 is not only the best Asus gaming laptop in the world right now, but it's the best gaming laptop of 2019 – period. This is because Asus has packed in a 6-core Intel processor, and the latest RTX 2080 graphics from Nvidia. However, not only does this make it one of the most powerful gaming laptops ever made, Asus has also managed to keep the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 impressively thin and light. Most gaming laptops are big chunky affairs due to their high power components, but Asus has pulled off some brilliant design magic to make the ROG Zephyrus S GX701 not much thicker or heavier than many standard laptops. It's incredibly expensive, though, but for the price you're getting an amazing machine, and one of the best Asus laptops ever made.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Image credit: TechRadar

4. Asus Chromebook Flip

Premium Chromebook specs, economic Chromebook pricing

CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare | Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC

AUD $739.18 View at Amazon AU

Elegant tablet mode

Tactile keyboard

No out-of-box Android app support

Middling speakers

The best Asus laptops aren't just premium all-singing, all-dancing devices with huge price tags, as the excellent Asus Chromebook Flip C302 demonstrates. The Asus Chromebook Flip C302 brings a lot of what we love about Asus laptops to an affordable Chromebook that's ideal for day-to-day tasks and for students working on their homework. That means it's got excellent build quality, a fantastic design and packs some great hardware that makes it one of the best Chromebooks on sale in 2019, with an Intel Core processor, full 1080p display, touchscreen, backlit keyboard and USB-C port.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip

Image credit: TechRadar

5. Asus ZenBook UX310

A brilliant and affordable Asus ultrabook

CPU: Intel Core i3 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 500GB – 1TB HDD; 500GB – 1TB SSD

Incredibly thin and light

Vibrant, glare-free screen

Weak sauce graphics

Tinny speakers

As we mentioned earlier in this buying guide to the best Asus laptops of 2019, Asus's ZenBook range are flagship laptops that offer plenty of power and thin and light designs. While many of them are expensive, it doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune on a great Asus ZenBook, which is why we've included the Asus ZenBook UX310 in this list of the best Asus laptops. With still-good 7th-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors, a 178-degree viewing-angle QHD+ display, a USB-C port and an aluminum build, it’s still one of the best Ultrabooks out there, even after all this time.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook UX310

Image credit: TechRadar

6. Asus ROG Strix GL502

A more affordable gaming laptop from Asus

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - 1070 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch full HD 1,920 x 1,080 IPS | Storage: 128GB - 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD

AUD $1,999 View at think of us

Rocks Full HD gaming

Deliciously vibrant screen

Middling battery life

While the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 earlier on in this list is undoubtedly the best gaming laptop Asus has ever made, its high price means it just won't be for everyone. The good news is that there are a number of great Asus gaming laptops that are more affordable. The Asus ROG Strix GL502 is a great example that offers excellent performance at 1080p.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix GL502

Image credit: TechRadar

7. Asus VivoBook S15

The best budget Asus laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch full HD 1,920 x 1,080 | Storage: 128GB - 512GB SSD, 500GB - 2TB HDD

AUD $1,169 View at mwave

Lightweight

Attractive colors

No SD card reader

One of the best things about Asus laptops is that there are premium laptops and powerful gaming devices, but Asus also does some brilliant budget and affordable laptops as well. The Asus VivoBook S15 is in our view the best budget Asus laptop that runs Windows 10. It comes with decent specs, including an Intel Core i7 processor, considering the price. Meanwhile, its 15-inch screen offers full 1080p for enjoying movies and TV shows on, and its a decent productivity tool as well.

Read the hands on review: Asus VivoBook S15

Image Credit: TechRadar

8. Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

A great budget 2-in-1 from Asus

CPU: Intel Atom x5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch HD (1,280 x 800) LED | Storage: 64GB (up to 192GB with micro SD)

Everything is included

Many form factors

Slightly underpowered

If you're after a budget Asus laptop that can double as a tablet, then the Asus Transformer Mini is perfect. This tablet brings plenty of power and ports to the table – not to mention a fingerprint sensor, stylus and keyboard cover – all in the box. This is all topped off with a whopping 11 hours of battery life. Because of its cheap price and robust design, this is a brilliant Asus laptop for children and students, as it can be easily thrown in a bag and carried around without worry.

Read the full review: Asus Transformer Mini T102HA