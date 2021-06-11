Watching Euro 2020 on Fire Stick: how to stream games on your Amazon device

Looking to live stream Euro 2020 from your Amazon Fire TV Stick? Using a Fire Stick is a simple way to stream all of the matches in all corners of the globe.

Its compatibility with most modern TVs makes it an affordable option for many - no need to upgrade the set just yet - and you don’t need to be signed up to Amazon Prime to use it, either.

Here’s all you need to know about watching Euro 2020 on Fire Stick so you don’t miss any of the action over the next couple of months. Which broadcasters are compatible with the device? And why an Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN may prove your best buddy for the football.

What is an Amazon Fire TV Stick?

In case you’re not familiar with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, it’s a video streaming device that connects your TV to a range of streaming apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Optus, BBC iPlayer and loads more. Connecting a Fire Stick to your TV essentially transforms it into a smart TV, and it keeps all of your apps in one easy-to-access place.

There’s a one-off purchase fee, then it’s completely free to use, excluding any separate subscriptions required.

Euro 2020 on Fire Stick

Thanks to the omnipresence of Fire TV around the globe, soccer fans worldwide can watch every goal live through the online apps of their Euro 2020 broadcaster. That might be a free-to-air channel like BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub in the UK and Rai in Italy, or a paid-for streamer like Sling and FuboTV in the US or Optus Down Under. A Fire TV Stick enables you to access all of these apps from your TV.

If you don’t have a smart TV, using a Fire TV Stick is a good workaround to ensure you can enjoy the competition on your biggest screen.

It’s easy to set up, too. As long as you have a HDMI port on your TV and a wireless internet connection, it’s as simple as plugging in, connecting it to your Wi-Fi, registering your Amazon account on your Fire Stick, and sitting back to enjoy the matches. Compatible streaming apps are readily available straight from the Fire Stick’s main menu. Handy.

(Image credit: Future)

Euro 2020 on Fire Stick around the world

Based in the US, New Zealand, India or, frankly, pretty much anywhere else in the world? There's a veritable hatful of broadcasters around the globe that feature Fire Stick apps, such as:



BBC and ITV (UK)

ESPN, ABC, Sling TV, FuboTV (US)

Optus (Aus)

Rai (Ita)

TF1 (Fra)

ARD and ZDF (Ger)

Mediaset (Esp)

TVA Sports (Can)

SonyLIV (Ind)

Can you get Euro 2020 in 4K with Fire Stick?

For an affordable upgrade, the Fire TV Stick 4K can stream video in 4K or UHD, and it’s only around $15/£10 more than the standard version. As long as you have a reliable internet connection and a compatible TV, you can expect a crystal-clear 4K picture.

You'll need to double check that your country's Euro 2020 broadcaster is showing the games in 4K, too. For example, Euro 2020 on BBC matches are being streamed in 4K via iPlayer.

(Image credit: Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Watching Euro 2020 on Fire Stick outside your home country

Get Super Bowl on Fire Stick anywhere (Image credit: ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN is our #1 recommendation for accessing NBC outside the US. With excellent speeds, unrivalled location spoofing power and easy-to-use apps, it's the perfect choice. Plus, TechRadar readers can now claim three months free on any 12-month plan. And try it out risk-free for 30 days with the service's money-back guarantee.

If, for whatever reason, you're planning to be abroad in June and July, there's a quick and easy way to get access to streaming services you'd otherwise be blocked from using outside your home country.

All you need to do is get set up with the best VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN – and change your location to back home. By doing that you'll trick your streaming provider into thinking you're in your home country, and it'll let you watch the soccer using the services you pay for (or even for free!).

So, for example, if you're from the US and you know you'll be in Canada for the Euros, all you need to do is install the ExpressVPN app on your Fire Stick, connect to a US server, and then open up the ESPN, ABC, Sling TV or fuboTV app. The same goes for UK folk outside of Blighty... jump on a UK server and stream BBC or ITV as if you were back at home.