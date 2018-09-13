iPhone XS unlocked SIM-free prices - how much it will cost on release

Apple iPhone XS Fact File Release date: September 2018

Launch price: From $999, £999, AU$1,629

Platform: iOS 12

Storage: 64GB / 256GB / 512GB

Camera: 12MP / 7MP

Screen: Super Retina OLED 1125x2436

Battery: 2716mAh

Colours: Space Grey, Silver, Gold

Read TechRadar's iPhone XS review

After all those months of speculation, the Apple iPhone XS has finally been launched. The successor to Apple's game-changing 10th anniversary phone last year, the 2018 edition increases the power and improves the design but, to our delight, doesn't raise the price tag.

Apple has confirmed that orders for the unlocked SIM-free iPhone XS handset will commence this Friday September, 14. We suggest that you bookmark this page, because we'll be listing all the retailers who are making it available on day one.

The RRP has been announced already as $999/£999 (honestly quite a lot cheaper for the iPhone XS price than we imagined), and in previous years no retailer has been able to go lower than that in the first few weeks. So it's up to you what retailer you go for...the choice is yours when it comes to buying a SIM-free iPhone XS and combining with one of our best SIM only deals (UK only).

Or if you want an iPhone XS with more memory then you can put down an extra stack of cash and secure all that extra room for photos, tunes and video. The 256GB version starts at $1,149/£1,149 with the mighty 512GB model at $1,349/£1,349.

And if you don't have that spare wad to buy outright, don't forget to check out our prediction of what you'll pay on contract for iPhone XS deals in the US and iPhone XS deals in the UK.

Or register your interest in the iPhone XS (UK only) at:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Mobiles.co.uk

- Mobile Phones Direct