The best Australian smartphone sales for EOFY 2022: upgrade your phone for less

With the End of Financial Year (EOFY) fast approaching, so is a prime time to upgrade your smartphone thanks to all the EOFY sales that inevitably spring forth in the final month of the 21-22 financial year.

If you've been battling on with a cracked screen on your phone, or are keen on checking out new camera capabilities like on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, then the EOFY sales are the perfect chance for Australians to upgrade their handset to one of the best phones available, without the painful price tag.

It's no secret that the yearly cycle of smartphone upgrades is an expensive one for the consumer, costing in the AU$1,500 ballpark for most flagship handsets, and even cracking well into the AU$2,000s for some more premium units, so it's important to have a good think (and read) about what you really need, and also to save a good chunk of change when making the investment.

This is where we come in. We'll be keeping well and truly on top of all the tech EOFY sales in Australia for 2022, and whether its midrange handsets, cutting edge top-tier beasts or anything in between, we'll track down the best deals in the country ahead of that June 30 end date.

If you're looking for laptops, TVs, headphones or other tech bargains, check out our page for the best Australian EOFY 2022 tech deals.

What to expect for EOFY 2022

As we've discussed, there's plenty of savings to be had in the final month (or even the weeks ahead of that) before the Australian financial year comes to a close, and that makes it a great time to save a packet on the latest phones.

As is always the case, more recent models like those from Apple's iPhone 13 range and Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup won't be seeing the biggest discounts (although we suspect something in the 10-20% range may arrive), but models from the previous generation or more midrange handsets are quite likely to get hefty savings applied to them.

This means that we might see savings on the more affordable iPhone SE 2022, although it is rather fresh on the market, and last year's models like the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 will be had for a bargain as retailers want to clear their stock.

Since launch, we've seen the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both receive the occasional AU$100-200 discount, and now that their successors have been officially revealed (albeit with a launch date towards the end of the year), we'll likely catch a bargain or two on the Google flagships too.

Features to look for in EOFY 2022 phone sales

1. Operating system (OS)

The first big thing you'll need to decide is whether you're after an Android handset, or would prefer to hitch your wagon to Apple's iOS ecosystem.

There are a huge number of Android handsets on offer from several major manufacturers, which all generally have their own strengths (and occasional weaknesses). That means there's a lot more choice for those who want to embrace the customisation and freedom that Google's mobile OS is known for.

On the other hand, Apple's iPhones, while more closed-off in nature, are excellent options for those who prioritise predictability and want to ensure they get the latest OS updates as as soon as they're available. They're also ideal for those who already own Mac computers and subscribe to Apple's various services.

3. Technical specifications

Depending on how much you're willing to spend, Android phones offer varying degrees of performance, with top handsets like Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Apple's iPhone 13 offering plenty of grunt under the hood thanks to their top-of-the-line specs.

When purchasing a new handset, it's important to find out if its chipset is powerful enough to handle your daily tasks. At present, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is what you'll find in most top-of-the-line Android models, even in this year's Samsung models (the first to not feature Exynos chipsets in Australia). You’ll find that, among the Snapdragon and Exynos chip families, the more powerful the processor, the higher the model number.

Apple's iPhones, on the other hand, often pack a similar amount of horsepower depending on which generation of device they belong to. Apple's own A15 Bionic chip powers its most recent iPhone 13 and iPhone SE (2022) models, which should guarantee terrific performance for at least a couple of years. After that, you may start to notice some slowdown.

4. Storage

Most manufactures will offer their handsets with various amounts of onboard storage. Depending on what you want to do with your phone, you'll want to settle on a storage size that's right for you. Smartphone storage can range anywhere from 16GB to 1TB (realistically you'll be seeing between 64GB and 512GB in most cases), though you can expect the price to rise significantly as that number gets larger. Many Android phones will offer expandable storage via microSD card slot, meaning you can add more capacity should you ever need it.

5. Display

Without question, the best kind of display you can get is an OLED, as it offers deep blacks and individually-lit pixels, allowing for always-on-displays that consume very little battery due the majority of the screen being off. They're also incredibly vibrant, with vivid, organic colours that really bring videos and games to life.

Various types of OLED displays are featured in most top models, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and more. Some of the more affordable options, however, still opt for LCD displays, and while they aren't quite as impressive when it comes to vibrancy and contrast, they do tend to offer excellent brightness.