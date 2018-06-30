The best Apple HomePod prices and deals in July 2018

If you're looking for the best Apple HomePod prices and deals on the net then your search is over. Our dedicated price comparison technology searches through all the best retailers every day to bring you the top prices on the latest tech and Apple's debut entry to the world of smart speakers is one of the year's hottest items.

Ready for Prime Day? Prime Day 2018 is unlikely to feature any HomePod discounts, but rival smartspeakers like the Amazon Echo or Google Home are bound to drop. To find out what other sort of bargains to expect, along with dates and times to get the best deals be sure to check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Apple is late to the race for a place in your home, but the HomePod could be a perfect fit if you already own an iPhone or MacBook and prefer Siri to Alexa or Google Assistant. The Home Pod is also arguably the best option for those of you looking for the best sounding smart speaker for music. The sound quality is excellent and can fill a room much better than the cheaper alternatives.

Ah, yes the price. Brace yourselves, as the Apple HomePod is not a cheap smart speaker. But perhaps that's to be expected given Apple products have always come with a premium price tag. The HomePod costs $349 in the USA at launch. The HomePod's UK price is £319, while Australians can expect to pay $499. If you're looking to spend a lot less, then it might be worth a look at our Google Home deals or Amazon Echo prices.