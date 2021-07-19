Compare broadband plans in NZ: the best deals in August 2021

New Zealanders have a lot of choice when it comes to broadband, which makes it quite tricky when you’re hunting for the right plan for you. You’ll want to think about which speed tier you’ll need, how much data you’ll use, and of course, your budget.

Below, we’ve laid out what we think are the best broadband plans currently on offer in New Zealand. Whether you’re looking for the most affordable option, the fastest speeds or the overall best value, you’ll find a recommendation here. If you’d like, click the links to skip ahead to the speed you want:

Noteworthy broadband deals

Many internet providers are offering time-limited broadband deals, so we've selected the best of these below. To see our plan recommendations, scroll down to find what we think are the overall best picks.

Best broadband plans

Best Fibre 100 plan

Stuff Fibre | Fibre 100/20 | Unlimited data | 12-month contract | NZ$42.48p/m (first 4 months, then NZ$84.95p/m) Stuff Fibre is offering its 100/20 plan for NZ$42.48 a month for your first four months, though you will need to sign up for a 12-month contract. After that period, your monthly bill will rise to NZ$84.95 each month. All told, under a 12-month contract you’ll pay the equivalent of NZ$70 each billing cycle. That gets you unlimited data with speeds up to 100Mbps. While there are cheaper options out there, Stuff Fibre's feedback from users is (almost universally) positive. If you need to break your contract early, an exit fee of NZ$99 applies. Total minimum cost is NZ$849.52View Deal

Best Fibre 950 plan

Stuff Fibre | Fibre 950/500 | Unlimited data | 12 month contract | NZ$47.48p/m (first 4 months, then NZ$94.95p/m) Stuff Fibre is offering another tempting deal for those who want blisteringly fast broadband at home. This plan comes on a 12-month contract, but there’s a 50% discount off your first four months, so you’ll pay just NZ$47.48 for unlimited data up to 950Mbps. After that time, it’ll bump up to the usual price of NZ$94.95 per month – for the 12-month contract, that means you’re paying around NZ$79 a month. There’s no initial setup costs, and Stuff includes a router for free. Note that if you break the contract early, an exit fee of NZ$99 applies. Total minimum cost is NZ$949.52View Deal