Amazon Prime Day 2021 in Australia: the best deals from Day 1

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here! And who can say no to a great bargain?

How to shop during Prime Day 2021 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

It's following hot on the heels of Amazon Australia's Mid-Year sale – that ended only a few weeks ago – but from what we can tell, that was just a teaser.

Amazon has outdone itself, offering some of the lowest prices on its own devices, like the Echo smart speaker range and the Kindle ereaders, with some even cheaper than the prices during Black Friday last year.

That's great news for Aussie shoppers looking to pocket some savings. So whether it's setting up a smart home – speakers, lights, security cameras – or you're after a set of great headphones, they're all going real cheap now. And with some camera companies having set up official shop on Amazon, you can get yourself a new snapper for much less than usual. Gaming laptops, Samsung devices and so much more too!

You can head to Amazon's dedicated Prime Day page for all the offers, or you can stick with us while we handpick the best tech deals from the massive sale. We'll be here from now until the end of the sale at 5pm AEST on Wednesday, June 23.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals

Gaming

Xbox Series S | AU$499 AU$428 (save AU$71) The latest generation of consoles are still super fresh on the market (and very rarely in stock), so seeing AU$71 off the Xbox Series S is certainly worth a look. It's not quite as powerful as the Series X, but if you're looking for a more compact and casual entry into the current generation of gaming, you should probably pounce on this opportunity.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) | AU$639 AU$579 (save AU$60) Despite the fact that it needs a Facebook account to use, the Oculus Quest 2 is one of our favourite VR headsets. It's a brilliant standalone device with great tech specs and a good price. With this Amazon Prime Day discount you can jump into VR at a lower price point, with some nice storage headroom to boot.View Deal

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset | AU$1,099 AU$849 (save AU$250) The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite isn't the best VR headset out there, as our original review found it had some tracking issues, but thankfully significant software and firmware updates have helped. It's a PC-tethered set with a 2880 x 1700 resolution LCD display and halo-style headband. Pair it with HTC’s Viveport subscription service and you can expect an ever-changing library of fun new titles to try – now available exclusively to Prime members for just AU$849.View Deal

PS5 DualSense controller | AU$109 AU$69 (save AU$40) If you're looking to jump aboard Sony's next-gen haptics party, this is definitely the cheapest way to do it. Sure, its best features aren't currently supported by any published games but modders can sort you out - or you can wait for those implementations to become standard. Either way, it's a brilliant controller and this is cheaper than you can currently expect to pay for the DualShock 4 or Xbox controller.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | AU$99.95 AU$82 (save AU$18.95) Nintendo’s detachable Joy-Con controllers are great, but if you like to play for more than an hour or two at a time, they can get uncomfortable to use. With excellent ergonomics, HD rumble and built-in amiibo functionality, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is up there with the best console gamepads on the market. It was down to AU$69 for a limited-time Lightning Deal, but while that low price is no longer available, there's still a small 18% discount available.View Deal

PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset | AU$159.95 AU$104 (save AU$55.95) This is the biggest discount we’ve seen to date on the Pulse 3D wireless headset, so if you’ve been lucky enough to snag a PS5 console, or will be trying to get one soon, this deal is definitely worth considering. It delivers solid stereo sound and a good quality mic, though we’re not fans of its plastic build quality. Still, it’s a no-fuss headset that works like a dream with the PS5.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con | AU$119.95 AU$98 (save AU$21.95) If you own a Nintendo Switch and want to expand your host of Joy-Cons so more players can join in the fun (or if you just want to replace your current controllers), then you can pick up a pair for AU$98. They were previously AU$79 in a limited-time Lightning Deal, but if you missed out, they're currently 18% off.View Deal

Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor (AW2521HF) | AU$699 AU$499 (save AU$200) This 25-inch Alienware monitor is currently discounted directly from Dell for AU$559, but Amazon has done one better. It's an IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, which will set you up nicely for smooth gaming. Compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync round out the excellent package. Now AU$499 on Amazon.View Deal

Computing

Lenovo, Asus and Acer Chromebooks | Save up to 35% Whether you're a student looking for an affordable laptop or you're just chasing a solid, portable computing solution, Chromebooks are a great option. Amazon is discounting a huge range of popular Chromebooks by up to 35%, including the ever-popular Lenovo Flex 5 (see below), and our highly-praised IdeaPad Duet, so check out the full list of deals to see if any of them meet your needs.View Deal

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook | i3 / 4GB RAM / 64GB SSD | AU$594 AU$429 (save AU$165) The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is a cheap and cheerful 2-in-1, and now you can get it even cheaper on Amazon Prime Day. It has a touchscreen that’s compatible with a stylus and a fantastic keyboard too. It’s equipped with a 10th-gen Intel i3 chip, which doesn’t deliver the best performance, but at a discounted price of AU$429 it feels silly to complain.View Deal

Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system (3-pack) | AU$499 AU$299 (save AU$200) This mesh networking kit promises to eliminate wireless dead zones and spread speedy Wi-Fi 6 access across your entire home – and with a AU$200 discount for Prime Day, it's an absolute steal for this kind system. It also integrates Zigbee smart home hub capabilities, so it can be used to centrally monitor and control a whole range of smart home gear, like lights, sensors, security and more.View Deal

UPDATE: This item is temporarily out of stock Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB SSD | AU$1,799 AU$1,149 (save AU$650) With a 11th-gen Intel Core processor under the hood, this whopping 36% discount makes the VivoBook Flip one of the most affordable 2-in-1s on the market. It's also pretty portable – thanks to really thin bezels, there's a 14-inch display fitted into a 13-inch chassis. Promising all-day battery life and great performance, you'll also pocket AU$650 in savings too. View Deal

UPDATE: This item is temporarily out of stock Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD | AU$2,499 AU$1,799 (save AU$700) There's some extra screen real estate on this innovative laptop, thanks to a second 12.65-inch touchscreen with a 1,920 x 515 resolution below the main 14-inch 1080p display. Asus has done well to not make that second display a gimmick, so it does come pretty handy if you need that extra space. Plus, a 10th-gen i7 CPU keeps everything ticking along smoothly, along with plenty of memory and storage – all for 28% off the listed price. View Deal

Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$59 AU$19 (save AU$40) At this price, this is the cheapest big-brand smart speaker you can get right now! It's a generation old – with a fourth-gen model (listed below) available now – but it's still a great little Alexa speaker. It's the cheapest way to get into setting up a smart home and you can use it to stream to your favourite tunes without it taking up a lot of space in your home. Available in four different colours, all for a very low AU$19 only!View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | AU$79 AU$39 (save AU$40) Looking like it would fit right into a space-age setting, the all-new Echo Dot has had a complete redesign from its predecessor. But that's about all that's different about it. It's still a great little smart speaker with Alexa on board, and now getting its biggest discount of AU$40 – AU$10 more than the offer during Black Friday last year. Available in grey, a new white colour option, and a rather pleasing blue.View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th gen) | AU$149 AU$99 (save AU$50) Amazon's all-new 2020 Echo smart speaker gets its biggest discount yet since its launch. With a whole new design, it's perfect for any space and brings the usual Alexa smarts with it. And at under a hundred dollary-doos, that's a great bargain on the Echo flagship, available in three different colours.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$129 AU$59 (save AU$70) It was AU$10 cheaper during Black Friday last year, but if you missed out then and want to get your hands on this little smart display now, AU$59 a pop is not a bad price at all. It's a great stepping stone to setting up a smart home, or for just asking Alexa a few questions, follow recipes, listen to music and watch videos. And, at this price, makes for a pretty good gift too. You have a choice of the grey version or the sand colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$229 AU$109 (save AU$120) Another whopper discount on an Echo device – there's 52% off on theEcho Show 8 smart display. That's the best price yet on this Alexa-powered 8-inch display. Not only do you get a decent-sized screen, you get a better, higher resolution one too, with a speaker that boasts bigger sound as well. It's the perfect middle ground if you don't want to spend the premium price for the new Echo Show 10 and want something a bit bigger than the Echo Show 5.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) | AU$399 AU$269 (save AU$130) If you want the best smart display Amazon has to offer, this is it. The latest iteration of the Echo Show 10 not only gets you a large 10-inch touchscreen, but also a 13MP camera that will follow you around if you move while on a video call, keeping you front and centre the entire time. If you want some privacy, there's a camera shutter that will also disable the mic. Good sound, all the Alexa smarts you need – all for 32% off right now.View Deal

Philips Hue smart lights | from AU$24.90 (up to 34% off) Whether you want to get started with a smart lighting system or already have one that you'd like to expand, there's up to 34% off on Philips Hue. Some of the older bulbs need a Hue Bridge to work while the latest ones have Bluetooth, so you can just plug and play so to speak. There's Hue lights for indoor, outdoor, different fittings, strips and so much more. Take a gander and save on some of the most expensive smart lights currently available.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell | AU$149 AU$115 (save AU$34) Amazon's slicing 32% off many of its popular Ring home security devices for Prime Day, which brings the price of the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell down to just AU$105. With simple installation, 1080p video capture including motion detection and night vision, and the ability to hook up with Amazon Echo Show devices to display video and accept voice commands, this offers a great way to add low-cost smart security to your home.View Deal

TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug (KP105) | AU$24.95 AU$18.05 (save AU$6.90) This smart plug is already discounted by 23% , but if you happen to be a Prime member, you get an additional 5% off as well. For a smidge over AU$18, you're getting a plug that helps give your everyday appliances or lamps some smarts. You just need to plug it in to get started, then use the app to control each connected device manually or setup schedules. The KP105 is the slim version, so it looks nice and discreet in your home.View Deal

Tablets & ereaders

Amazon Kindle | AU$139 AU$89 (save AU$60) Amazon has outdone itself – this is the best price we've seen on the basic Kindle yet. A no-frills ereader for just AU$89 is a book lover's dream bargain. The 6-inch display is plenty sharp and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read – for days at a stretch if you wish – any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body if you're tired of seeing the darker colour.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis | from AU$399 from AU$299 (save up to AU$110) It's the best ereader money can buy, with a premium-looking metal chassis and page-turn buttons that are perfect for one-handed use. That luxurious reading experience also comes with a hefty price tag, but thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab the Kindle Oasis in the 8GB flavour or the 32GB storage option for a lot less.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch | AU$379 AU$249 (save AU$130) This Amazon Prime-exclusive deal will net you the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) at a massive 34% discount, bringing it down to just AU$249, and the other models are reduced as well (albeit, not by as much). While the specs aren't the most powerful out there, this is an incredibly affordable way to get yourself a beautiful big screen for watching videos, reading and browsing the web.View Deal

Audio

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$330 (save AU$269) Boses's premium and elegant flagship ANC cans are discounted by almost half price on Amazon at the moment, in Black and Silver with Soapstone being a touch more expensive at AU$377. Designed for comfort and style, these headphones provide the best ANC the company has to offer, solid call quality, and a well-balanced, clear audio.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$499 from AU$319 (save AU$180) Sony's latest WH-1000XM4 headphones are the company's best when it comes to both ANC and audio, offering intelligent adaptive noise-cancelling and a pleasing, warm audio profile – the combo of which makes for a cosy audio blanket. These cans have been discounted consistently on Amazon, but the Silver set is down to the lowest price yet of just AU$319! If you want the Black version, though, that'll set you back a bit more at AU$330.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$324 AU$280 (save AU$44) Sure, these are the older-gen of Sony’s fantastic noise cancelling headphones, but you can save a little more by opting for the XM3’s. They’re still a stellar set of headphones, with outstanding noise cancellation and sound quality. They are lacking little perks such as DSEE Extreme audio upscaling and conversation awareness found in the XM4’s above, but if those aren’t important to you, these are great. Only discounted in the black colour option.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | AU$499 AU$227.90 (save AU$271.10) These true wireless buds from Sennheiser are a favourite here at TechRadar because of their refined sound paired with a lightweight, comfortable design. One of the few areas we marked them down in was their price, but with Amazon's discount of over half price, now is the perfect time to pick up a pair of these premium, noise-cancelling buds in either black or white.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless | AU$599 AU$319.90 (save AU$279.10) With solid noise cancelling, convenient features like auto-pause, and the superbly clear audio that Sennheiser is known for, these Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are a great set of cans. Amazon is discounting both the black and the cream models by a massive 417 – and don't worry if the sale listing doesn't mention that they're the 3rd-gen models, we checked the model number (‎M3 AEBT XL) to be sure that they are.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort true wireless earbuds | AU$399 AU$299 (save AU$100) Bose has taken its expertise in noise-cancelling to the true wireless format with the QuietComfort Earbuds, taking on the likes of Sony with its WF-1000XM3.We loved their superbly balanced and exciting sound, along with their impressive ANC capabilities. Available in Black or Soapstone for AU$299 at Amazon.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$399 AU$285 (save AU$114) If the Sony and other Bose cans above seem a little too expensive, it wasn't so long ago that the QuietComfort 35 II was the king of the wireless ANC headphone market. While regularly discounted at this stage, this is still an exceptional price on quality audio and noise-cancelling. You’ll save AU$114 when you buy from Amazon in black or silver.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t | AU$249 from AU$168 (save up to AU$81) Jabra finally managed to get active noise cancellation into its tiny true wireless 'buds, making them some of the best on the market. You still get the same great audio quality, impressive battery life, and the Active range has been designed to fit securely while you work out. While its retail price has dropped since its launch, it's cheaper still for Prime Day.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t | AU$299 AU$219 (save AU$80) It's one of our favourite true wireless headphones and rightly so. With up to 7 hours of battery (about 5.5 hours with ANC), decent active noise cancellation and a good soundstage, these offer great bang for your buck – especially when that buck is lower than the usual RRP of AU$299. However, for Prime Day, only the Copper Black edition of these great little 'buds is discounted down to a low AU$219. The others are available for AU$279 a pop.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker | AU$199 AU$111 (save AU$88) If you want to make sure you've got the music with you wherever you go, this compact cylinder of a speaker from Sony is your guy. Discounted by close to half price at Amazon, there's no reason not to grab the SRS-XB23 – from Sony's latest Extra Bass range – and put its 12-hour battery life and IP67 waterproof rating to the test on the road. Take it to a barbecue, the beach or even on a hike and don't let the music die – available in Black, Taupe, Coral or Blue.View Deal

UPDATE: This speaker is currently unavailable but check back later in case stock returns. Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth smart speaker | AU$279 AU$165 (save AU$114) Amazon Prime members can save a strong AU$114 on this smart speaker from Ultimate Ears. It's rugged, portable and offers great, dynamic sound and is easy on the wallet when purchased during Prime Day. UE's Bluetooth speakers have long been a favourite in Australia, and the Blast offers all that the Boom series does but adds Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, making it decidedly smarter. View Deal

Bose Frames (Tenor, Soprano, Tempo) | AU$399 AU$299 (save AU$100) There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to these sunglasses. The Bose Frames have tiny speakers built-in to each arm, so you can listen to music without headphones. The new Tenor, Sopranro and Tempo improve on every aspect of the original Bose Frames, so get them while they’re going cheap. It’s their first serious discount on Amazon, with AU$100 shaved off for Prime members only.View Deal

Home entertainment

Fire TV Stick 4K | AU$99 AU$59 (save AU$40) They were discounted in the lead up to Prime Day, but we've not seen the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K this cheap. Only released earlier in 2021, you can save 40% on the latest version of this neat streaming device. With impressive 4K Ultra HD quality and new Alexa Voice remote with TV controls, it'll transform your viewing experience. And if you've got other Amazon devices, you can link them to your Fire TV to let Alexa take the reins. You'll also get 40% off last year's Lite version of the Fire TV Stick, with the price dropped to just AU$35. But if you want the best picture quality, splash a bit more for the 4K option. View Deal

TCL 55P615 4K smart TV | AU$799 AU$595 (save AU$204) Don't be fooled by the price tag – TCL tellies might be cheap but they offer great bang for buck. Powered by Android, this 55-inch 4K TV gets you all the apps and games you want, thanks to the Google Play Store, access to Google Assistant and pretty good sound too. Plus it'll cost you under AU$600. This is a one-day offer only, ending 11:59am AEST June 21.View Deal

Cameras, drones & accessories

Canon EOS R5 (body only) | AU$6,999 AU$5,348.80 (save AU$1,650.20) The headline-making EOS R5 is an expensive beast but it justifies the cost in its performance. But there's no need to pay full price when you can go click-happy for less. At under AU$5,500, this is a pretty good deal if you've been lusting after Canon's flagship full-framer.View Deal

Canon EOS R6 (body only) | AU$4,499 AU$3,503.20 (save AU$995.80) If you don't need the high-res sensor and 8K video capabilities of the EOS R5, then the EOS R6 is definitely on top of our list of the best mirrorless full-framers. It's also a lot more affordable as compared to its high-res sibling. And now cheaper by almost a grand for the body alone.View Deal

Nikon Z6 + MB-N10 battery grip + EN-EL15b battery + 64GB XQD card | AU$2,999 AU$2,459 (save AU$540) Amazon's Mid-year Sale had this exact same bundle discounted by a mere AU$200, but a much better AU$540 off – aka 23% discount – makes this a very enticing purchase if you're looking to go full frame mirrorless. This discounted price is actually the RRP of the body alone, so getting a battery grip and the additional battery thrown in is a right bargain! Not to mention the memory card too.View Deal

Nikon CoolPix P1000 + DF-M1 Dot Sight | AU$1,562 AU$1,279 (save AU$283) If you're not too keen on a fancy new interchangeable lens camera (ILC) but would like the feel of one with the reach of a telephoto zoom lens, then a bridge camera is what you need. There aren't new bridge cameras being made but this Nikon is a good choice if you really want to get close to the action, thanks to its record-breaking 125x optical zoom. That means you can capture close-ups of the moon! It's all in the one package that also comes with some savings and a sighter to help you target distant subjects.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix GH5S (body only) | AU$2,599 AU$1,749 (save AU$850) If you find yourself predominantly capturing video in low-light situations, then the GH5S is an excellent camera for you. Designed specifically for videography, there's a 10.2MP micro four thirds sensor under the hood, and dual native ISO for those low-light shoots. Dual card slots, 4K/60p video, and 6K/30p and 4K/60p stills mode completes this package.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9 (body only) | AU$1,545 AU$1,049 (save AU$496) It might be getting on in age, but this micro four thirds camera has a pretty good spec sheet – 6.5 stops of image stabilisation, up to 60fps bursts, 4K 10-bit video capture, and pretty effective AF. At launch, back in 2017, it was pretty expensive, but it's now a lot more affordable. But take advantage of this Prime Day offer and you can get yourself a great MFT camera for a lot less.View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Pro | AU$2,499 AU$1,999 (save AU$500) There was a time when this drone lead our round-up of the best consumer drones, but has since been replaced by the Air 2S. But don't let that deter you from getting the Mavic 2 Pro if you're after a good flyer. Variable aperture is a possibility here, and its large one-inch sensor produces marvellous images. It's foldable, easy to use and now AU$500 cheaper than the original listed price.View Deal

DJI OM 4 | AU$239 AU$163 (save AU$76) We just had to give this smartphone gimbal a full five-star review here on TechRadar because of its ease of use. Its magnetic clasp makes it easy to get your phone on and off the gimbal real quick for that impromptu shot, while its motors are far sturdier than its predecessor. For someone keen on smartphone photography and videography, this is an essential piece of kit, now available for just AU$163 on Amazon.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin Venu | AU$649 AU$331.55 (save AU$317.45) This brilliant sports watch first came out in 2019, and it’s now down to almost half-price for Prime Day. It’s got a bright AMOLED display, strong battery life and a full suite of fitness features to track whatever you can throw at it. There’s also offline music support, so you can leave your phone at home. Now 49% off in various colours on Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Sense | AU$449 AU$299 (save AU$220) The Fitbit Sense is the brand’s most advanced smartwatch to date. What makes the Sense standout is its emphasis on mental wellbeing, with mindfulness and meditation tools as well as physical workout tracking. It comes with GPS onboard and it’s incredibly comfortable to wear. Prime members pay a very low AU$299 for the Sense in black or white. If you're not a Prime member, you can still get a discount. It's not much but both colour options are available at AU$348 apiece for non-Prime members.View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar | AU$699 AU$379 (save AU$320) If rugged is what you're after in a smart watch, the Garmin Instinct Solar is what you need. Built tough to withstand a range of environments, it comes with a fibre-reinforced polymer case and a chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant display. Add solar charging, GPS and fitness tracking, and there's not much more you could ask for. Available for AU$320 off the RRP in the graphite model for Prime Day. View Deal

Appliances

UPDATE: This vacuum cleaner is currently not available, but we'll be sure to keep an eye to check for fresh stock. Dyson V8 Animal | AU$699 AU$499 (save AU$200) The V8 Animal is one of Dyson’s older models, but it’s still an excellent vacuum, particularly if you live in an apartment or smaller home. It’s a lightweight, heavy-duty dust buster with up to 40 minutes of promised runtime. As the Animal version, it comes with four additional tool attachments, with one designed for stubborn dirt and pet hair. Available through a third-party seller on Amazon. View Deal

Miele Blizzard CX1 Bagless | AU$599 AU$429 (save AU$170) If you need a new vacuum cleaner to whip your home back into shape, the superb Miele Blizzard CX1 is now 28% off for Prime Day. It’s not the cheapest price we’ve seen on the unit, but it’s the first decent discount it’s had this year. It uses powerful suction to collect both coarse debris and fine dust, while the HEPA filter ensures it isn’t released back into your home.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 | AU$999 AU$599 (save AU$400) We think the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 is arguably the most powerful and the smartest robot vacuum cleaner money can buy. And now with AU$400 slashed off the price, it’s an even better buy. The T8 has excellent suction, best-in-class battery life and great mapping capabilities. Rest assured, this is a killer deal, and it’s exclusive to Prime members. The T8 Plus is also discounted, down to AU$1,299 from a whopping AU$1,599. This model has its own automatic emptying station, and with a volume of 2.5 litres, Ecovacs says it can hold 30 days worth of collected dust.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 | AU$799 AU$519 (save AU$280) For a slightly cheaper robot vacuum, you could opt for the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920. This little droid is quiet and efficient, with the ability to vacuum your floors then mop up afterwards. It’s equipped with Ecovacs’ excellent mapping system, and it can store multiple maps if your home has more than one floor. Exclusive to Prime members.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot N79T | AU$279 AU$199 (save AU$80) At under AU$200, this little droid is an absolute steal. At this price point it’s lacking smart mapping and navigation, but it should be just fine if you’re after a robot vacuum for regular cleans. The robovac is also compatible with Google Home or Amazon Echo if you’ve got them setup.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp air fryer and multi-cooker | AU$389 AU$280 (save AU$109) This is the Instant Pot that not only pressure cooks, slow cooks, sautes and whatever else the Instant Pot can do, while also being able to air fry. There are a whopping 11 programs to chose from here, in an appliance that has several built-in safety mechanisms. It even promises to preheat quickly and reduce cooking time by 70%. It's available to everyone at a discounted price of AU$309 but Prime members can get the Duo Crisp for just AU$280.View Deal

UPDATE: This item is temporarily out of stock Dyson V11 Animal | AU$1,099 AU$879.20 (save AU$219.80) This is one of the best prices we can remember seeing on the Dyson V11 Animal. While it’s no longer part of Dyson’s top-tier line, it’s a powerful piece of kit that promises up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, and 40% more suction than the V10. It’s got a neat LCD screen that shows how much battery you’ve got left too. Now significantly discounted for Prime members, saving you AU$219. View Deal

Peripherals & accessories

Samsung microSD cards | from AU$7.90 (up to 48% off) There are two Samsung EVO Plus microSD memory cards available for less right now – a 32GB option and a 64GB one with adaptor. But you can invest a few more dollars and get the Samsung Pro Endurance range, available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB – all with the SD adaptor – that's perfect for your Nintendo Switch or DJI drone.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD | AU$629 AU$372 (save AU$257) Back up your digital life onto a fast and reliable portable SSD. This 2TB version of the SanDisk Extreme Pro is down to AU$372 for Prime members in this exclusive offer on the device. That's an impressive saving of AU$257.View Deal

Car tech

Amazon Echo Auto | AU$79 AU$49 (save AU$30) These days there are cars that come with a voice assistant built-in, but they're oh-so-expensive! If you aren't too keen on spending your entire savings on a 'smart' car, then you just need to shell out a mere AU$49 on the Echo Auto and you'll be able to get Alexa support in your existing 'dumb' car. That said, you will need to check the product page to see if the Echo Auto is compatible with your car, so double check before you buy.View Deal

Prime Day sales are the perfect opportunity to save a packet on whatever you might need. It's a great source for picking up laptops, cameras, smart home devices and so much more on the cheap, even if it's an item that anyway costs under AU$10 at full price. However, to shop during Prime Day, you'll need to be a Prime member.

Being a Prime member not only gets you access to the Amazon Prime Day shopping, it gets you free shipping on all Prime-eligible items, no matter how little or how much they cost.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day began in the US in 2015 as a celebration of the company’s 20th anniversary, with more deals on offer than Black Friday back then. Prime Day then quickly transformed into Amazon’s mid-year sales event where members of Amazon Prime get exclusive discounts on a wide range of items.

While it began as a one-day sale, by 2018 it has expanded to two days, and that meant that in Australia we could shop for 36 hours – i.e. until the sale ended in the US. In 2019, however, it got even bigger and Aussie shoppers were treated to a whopping 65 hours of discounts. 2020 brought 66 hours of shopping spree only because of daylight savings in October.

Why does Amazon have Prime Day? It's presented as a neat ‘thank you’ to its paying members, but one that involves giving Amazon more money and shifting a lot of stock at the same time.

Prime Day isn’t just about selling Amazon-branded products – many other brands and third-party sellers also save their best deals for Prime Day, completely aware that thousands of extra shoppers will be hitting the online store.

To make the most of Prime Day you’ll need to get yourself an Amazon Prime membership which, in Australia, will set you back just AU$6.99 a month or AU$59 a year – half the cost of the US subscription.

While you’re paying for the privilege of free, swift delivery, signing up for Prime means you’ll also have free access to Amazon’s streaming services, including Prime Video, Prime Music and Twitch. Members also get free access to Prime Reading and Prime Photos for all their ebook and storage needs.

If you'd like to know more about how a Prime membership can benefit you, head to our dedicated page on Amazon Prime in Australia where we explain it all.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

It's official! Amazon Australia has announced that Prime Day 2021 will begin at 12am AEST on Monday, June 21 and carry on until 11:59pm AEST on Tuesday, June 22. That's not all, though. As with last year, Aussie shoppers will be regaled with deals from the US and the UK until 5pm on Wednesday, June 23 – a whopping 65 hours of deals!

June isn't the usual time for Prime Day. It's normally held mid-July, starting off on a Monday. However, last year was unusual, with the global pandemic causing serious issues with stock and delivery. So Amazon moved to pretty late in the calendar year, kicking off on October 13, which was a Tuesday.

Despite being a little earlier than usual, it does seem like Prime Day will gradually go back to its usual timetable. In the meantime, Amazon continues to offer some excellent discounts each day if you're looking for a quick bargain.

What to expect from Prime Day 2021

We’re not expecting shopping trends during Amazon Prime Day 2021 to change very much. The Nintendo Switch is still going to disappear within minutes of being discounted, and this could happen to the Switch Lite too if you aren’t quick enough. And given the stock issues plaguing the next-gen game consoles from Sony and Microsoft, we're not sure you'll be able to score a PS5 or an Xbox Series X – although we can hope.

Of course, Amazon’s Echo devices will likely be flying off the shelves like before, and we’ll still see the Paperwhite beating out the other Kindle ereaders in terms of sales. You can even expect to pocket some decent savings on Ring’s range of security devices, including the Doorbells and the cameras.

Premium headphones have been very popular on Amazon over the last couple of years and 2021 will likely see that continue, particularly for Sony and Bose headphones. With the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 one of the more expensive ANC cans on the market, Prime Day will be a great time to get a set for less, especially if Amazon offers a bigger discount than last year's AU$200 off.

With more TVs available on Amazon Australia now, we think Prime Day 2021 would be an ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment system, especially if you’re in the market for a good 4K smart telly – we've already seen Sony's TVs discounted on the site on a regular basis. It's also a great time to snap up that soundbar you've probably been eyeing.

It will also be a good time to get yourself a new fitness wearable, be it from Garmin’s very premium GPS sports watch range or more affordable options from Fitbit. Likewise, cameras and drones will see a price drop, too, so keep that credit card handy.

What happened during Prime Day last year?

Despite last year's Amazon Prime Day deals event being pushed back to mid-October and concerns over stock and shipping during the pandemic – particularly international shipping from the US and UK – Amazon says it surpassed the previous year, selling an extra AU$3.2bn-worth of goods.

According to the retail giant, it was the biggest ever sale for third-party sellers, particularly small and medium businesses.

About US$10.4 billion-worth of products were sold globally, but what exactly did shoppers buy? According to Amazon – and our own data confirms this – the top selling items were Amazon's own devices: the Echo smart speakers and Kindle ereaders.

Other bestselling products included robot vacuum cleaners, noise-cancelling headphones from Bose, and Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Want to know more? Here are a few of the best tech offers we saw during the most recent Prime Day deals event.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$229 AU$159 on Amazon As the middle child of the Amazon's smart displays, the Echo Show 8 proved to be a hot seller last year, thanks to a really good saving of AU$70. That made it a pretty affordable smart device that would fit into any home. Its retail price has now dropped on Amazon to AU$179, so expect it to be cheaper still this Prime Day.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$399 on Amazon While its lowest price ever was in December 2020 at AU$359 a set, the AU$399 discount during Prime Day last year was the best we'd seen until then. So here's hoping we see an even bigger discount this time round.

Nintendo Switch + Minecraft | AU$509 AU$409 on Amazon This was a pretty good offer during Prime Day 2020, which saw you save AU$100 when you added Minecraft and the Switch console to your shopping cart. Considering the Switch usually retails for AU$447 (but can be had for AU$399), and Minecraft normally going for AU$40, this wasn't a bad buy.

Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD | AU$615 AU$363.66 on Amazon Storage solutions don't get better than this portable SSD. And while the T7 could be this year's hot buy, a 2TB storage flavour of the T5 has always been an expensive proposition... until Prime Day 2020, when the price dropped by some AU$250.

Acer Swift 3 14-inch ultrabook | AU$1,100 AU$899 on Amazon We've been big fans of the Acer Swift 3 for a couple of years and it's usually quite affordable, making it the ideal "ultrabook for the masses". With a 25% discount on Amazon during the last Prime Day, it became even more affordable.

Are Prime Day deals competitive?

Amazon has a plethora of offers on its site each day and those are usually some of the best prices you can find on consumer tech. Whether you’re after a Samsung Galaxy S21 or a Philips Hue smart lighting system, chances are you’ll get them cheaper on Amazon than any other Aussie retailer. It’s even more the case with Prime Day deals.

Leading the raft of deals during Prime Day 2021 will be Amazon’s own products, including all the Echo and Kindle products, not to mention Ring security devices. Amazon is also one of the most convenient places to score a discount on the Oculus VR headsets and, now, lay your hands on official stock of Samsung devices, Xiaomi phones, Instant Pots and Nikon photography gear.

You can easily score about 35% off on Amazon’s own devices during Prime Day which, for the rest of the year probably don’t drop more than 28% or thereabouts. If you’ve managed to score a AU$500 discount on Samsung or Huawei devices during one of Amazon’s regular deals, then it’s highly likely that the discount will be much deeper come Prime Day. It’s the perfect time to snag a Nintendo Switch or find the lowest prices on the best premium headphones – cheaper than any other retailer who will likely be scrambling to price-match.

How to shop on Prime Day in 2021

1. Check out our deals predictions and, eventually our Prime Day deals list

There are too many deals available on Prime Day. It's never a problem finding discounts, it's always an issue of figuring out what deals are worth your money. That's why we always set up a curated list during the sales marathon.

We spent some good time last Black Friday thinking about smart ways to shop on Amazon – they're still some great Prime Day tips and tricks.

2. Amazon Prime Day has historically required being a Prime member, so be sure to have a subscription on Prime Day

Amazon started Prime Day as a clever way to drive up its Prime subscription count, and this online shopping marathon – conveniently opposite Black Friday – accomplished just that.

You'll need to sign up for Prime (you can get a free 30-day trial), which comes with free shipping and Prime Video access, among other smaller perks.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. Snap up the best Prime Day 2021 deals before they're gone

We often find the best deals to go in a matter of minutes, at which time Amazon rolls out a waitlist for those who were just behind the curve.