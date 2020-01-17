You can get a free smartwatch with these Samsung Galaxy S10 deals...but not for long

We've been big fans of both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus since they launched almost a year ago now. However, we've always felt like there was something missing...a free smartwatch alongside, perhaps?

Clearly Samsung heard our overly high-expectations as it has been offering up a free Galaxy Watch Active with a large number of deals on both of these handsets for a while now. Unfortunately, its kind gesture is soon to come to an end.

With Samsung bringing an end to this promotion on January 29, now is a good time to get in there and snag the freebie. Luckily for you, there are a number of solid Samsung Galaxy S10 deals and Galaxy S10 Plus deals floating around right now.

We've had a root around and picked out the absolute top picks available and listed them below, saving you the work. Or if you would be more interested in another brand, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals around.

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

No matter how much data you want, we feel like this is the best S10 Plus deal on the market. Not only is it not that expensive, it also provides an insane 100GB of data to get you through each and every month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Affordable Mobiles | £29 upfront | 125GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

Much like with the S10, going for EE will cost you a premium over what you can get on Three. However with 125GB of data and extremely low upfront costs, this may actually be the preferred offer for a lot of people trying to get this free smartwatch.View Deal

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus deal before January 29. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What other retailers are offering the watch?

Affordable Mobiles

Amazon.co.uk

Argos

Buymobiles.net

Carphone Warehouse

Currys PC World

e2save.co.uk

EE Mobile

ID Mobile

John Lewis

Mobile Phones Direct

Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung

Three

Very

Vodafone

What are the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus like?

Samsung Galaxy S10:



The S10 is an excellent smartphone. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here



Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:



Samsung's greatest 2019 handset, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone chart. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.

Read our review on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus