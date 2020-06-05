This exclusive Samsung S20 Plus deal will score you 100GB of data for just £47/pm

Samsung's latest trio of phones really gave it that push to compete with Apple in the one category we were hoping to avoid...price. With the S20 Plus normally sitting at a heavy £999, a recent affordable contract is the saviour we've been waiting for.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals normally sit well into the £50/£60 a month region but this contract will charge you just £47 a month, while rewarding you with a large 100GB of data.

That makes this one of the best prices we've seen since the phone launched, costing just £2 a month more than the equivalent offer on the regular Samsung S20 deals.

This promotion is exclusively available to readers of TechRadar, as well as the same plan on the Ultra...if you don't mind splashing out a larger £65 a month!

Compare all of the best mobile phone deals

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal in full:

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

The S20 Plus is the middle tier in Samsung's trio of phones, landing you the same camera set-up as the regular S20 but with the addition of a depth vision lens that allows the creation of 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.

Really, the S20 Plus is the best of both worlds, blending the more affordable price points of the S20 and the high-end specs of the Ultra into one neat package.