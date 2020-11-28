These four awesome Black Friday iPhone 11 deals are still available this weekend

If you spent anytime on Black Friday looking at iPhone 11 deals, you'll already know that it had the cheapest prices we've ever seen on the fantastic handset. And if you didn't get a chance to make the purchase then don't worry, you haven't lost your chance.

Black Friday is making the subtle transition into Cyber Monday right now and as we sit in the weird limbo in-between zone (or a 'weekend' as its more commonly known) all of the best Black Friday phone deals are still readily available.

This is especially great news when it comes to the iPhone 11 as the device was truly an excellent buy this year. We saw cheap monthly bills, big data plans and lots more go live during the week and it looks like we'll have them until at least the end of the weekend.

Below we've listed the best iPhone 11 deals currently available from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

iPhone 11 deals: a bargain monthly price

iPhone 11 deals: big data, low costs

iPhone 11 deals: don't pay a penny upfront

iPhone 11 deals: the cheapest SIM-free offer

iPhone 11 64GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £599 £579

A £20 discount...why should you care? Well considering the iPhone 11 has had two price cuts in its lifetime, starting at £729, its current full price cost of £599 is already extremely impressive. Take off that extra £20 (the lowest price on the market) and the iPhone 11 is a bargain you really can't pass up.

iPhone 11 deals: what's the iPhone 11 like?

iPhone 11 review

Of course, with the annual turnaround of flashy new flagships, it's easy to get swept away with the latest and greatest. However, it's important to remember ex-flagship handsets like the iPhone 11 still capture some of the best, up-to-date technology. Better still, as previously mentioned, you can bag them for a far cheaper price point than at release.

The more budget-friendly of Apple's ex-flagship range from 2019, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and the aforementioned affordable pricing.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up. And let's not forget you can now capture the not-quite-cottoned-on 'Slofie' with slo-mo functionality included in the iPhone 11's front-facing camera.