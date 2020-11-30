These Cyber Monday Google Pixel 5 deals top the market with complete ease

Black Friday was a brilliant time to get your hands on a brand new Google handset, with the lowest prices ever appearing on Google Pixel 5 deals. Luckily, if you missed those offers, the best have rolled on over into Cyber Monday.

While there were thousands of Google Pixel 5 tariffs on sale this week, the best was a Vodafone contract with 60GB of data and monthly bills of £26. While it comes with £115 upfront bills, our exclusive code TRPIX5 reduces it to £90.

That obviously is still a fair bit to pay upfront, even with the code. If you'd rather lower those costs, the same retailer has a similar offer but with monthly bills of £30 and a £9.99 upfront spend.

And for those who see it as EE or nothing, the retailer Affordable Mobiles supplied a stellar free upfront Google Pixel 5 this Cyber Monday too. All of these Cyber Monday phone deals can be found below.

Google Pixel 5: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

For some it is going to be EE or nothing when it comes to the Google Pixel 5. If that's your mentality then this is the deal to go for. It costs £35 a month and nothing upfront while providing 50GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.

View Deal

Pixel 5 deals: how does the phone shape up?

It seems Google listened when it came to the downfalls of the Pixel 4. Whilst its predecessor was a bit of a flop, the Pixel 5 seems to kick it up a gear, offering the reliability we'd come to expect from Google smartphones, as well as some stunning features that help it to keep up with the likes of Samsung and Apple iPhones.

Boosted with an 8GB RAM and a 4080mAh battery cell, performance and longevity is much improved, alongside design factors like finally kicking to the curb Google's penchant for ghastly notches and – worse still – clunky-looking foreheads and chins from years past.

(Image credit: Future)

Now the Pixel 5 looks sleek with thin bezels and – taking a leaf out of Samsung's book – a hole-punch-like front-facing camera. The 6-inch display dazzles, then, with Full HD resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Other changes see the Pixel 4's telephoto lens swapped out for a 16MP ultra-wide lens, alongside the trusty 12.2MP main camera. In addition, the Pixel 5 now has the ability to utilise Night mode whilst shooting portraits. Google has also amped things up with 5G connectivity, as well as making it a touch more affordable, which, let's face it, is why you're here.

See the competition with our Samsung phone deals and Huawei Phone deals guides

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.