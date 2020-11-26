The official 3 best broadband deals of Black Friday 2020 - BT, Virgin and Vodafone

The concept of Black Friday deals on broadband always strikes us a bit of a strange concept. After all - we don't generally get to choose when our internet plan is up for renewal. But here we are, with every big name in UK broadband deals pulling fabulous offers out of the bag in the name of the year's biggest sales week.

So which broadband deals of the many are the best? That's what we're here to answer. And we've picked out the three that we think manage to top the rest for Black Friday 2020, combing fast fibre speeds with some really reasonable bills. Plus there's even the odd freebie thrown in for good measure.

And you won't be scratching your head at a bunch of ISPs that you've never heard of. With BT and Virgin Media among the trio, the biggest names in the game have pulled out some bargains this year around.

As we say, we don't think there are any better prices out there this year. But if there's a certain feature you're after, or you just want to know what other providers are offering, then our interactive Black Friday broadband deals comparison chart will help guide the way.

BT's Black Friday bargain

Vodafone's super-cheap fibre broadband

Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month or £19.50 for existing Vodafone mobile customers + £50 voucher

Vodafone has just launched one of the best Black Friday broadband deals for anyone who's focused on cheap bills. It offers fibre optic speeds averaging 63Mb for just £21.50 a month. If you have a Vodafone phone contract, you can get your bills down to just £19.50 a month making it one of the cheapest fibre plans on the market, especially for these speeds! Vodafone is even throwing in a £50 Amazon voucher on top for that cherry on the cake.

Crank up the speeds with Virgin Media

