The cheapest Google Pixel 5 deals on the market now come with a £30 gift card

The retailer Mobiles.co.uk has gone all in on its Google Pixel 5 deals and the more affordable Google Pixel 4a, throwing discount codes, gift cards and major discounts at the popular camera phones.

Go for the more powerful Google Pixel 5 and the standout deal will cost you £23 a month and just £35 upfront when you enter the code DROP20. For that price, you'll get 18GB of data.

Don't want to pay anything upfront? Mobiles.co.uk also has a Google Pixel 5 costing £26 a month with nothing to pay upfront. This comes with an increased 30GB of data.

As for the Pixel 4a, there are two options both of which come with considerable amounts of cashback, effectively knocking their prices as low as £15 a month.

Whichever of these deals you choose, Mobiles.co.uk will also reward you with a £30 gift card for ASOS, Just Eat, Giftcloud or a M&S E-gift card. This is where things get slightly complicated. You'll have to first claim your gift card and then, through an email you'll receive from Mobiles.co.uk, use a link to claim your incentive. If you head directly to Mobiles.co.uk, you won't get the reward.

If you don't want this gift card incentive, you can simply head directly to the Mobiles.co.uk website and buy your Google Pixel 5 or new Google Pixel 4a.

These Google Pixel 5 and 4a deals in full:

Google Pixel 5: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £35 upfront (use code DROP20) | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

This Google Pixel 5 contract is probably the best value on the market right now. Use the code DROP20 and pay just £23 a month. For that price, get 18GB of data which for most will be plenty. Go even cheaper and get the Google Pixel 5 with monthly bills of £16 a month. With the DROP20 code, the upfront cost will be £179.

Google Pixel 4a: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm + £192 cashback by redemption

This is a very affordable price for the Google Pixel 4a. It starts off with no upfront costs and a monthly spend of just £23. That price alone is pretty strong for the 18GB of data you're getting but it gets even cheaper. Mobiles.co.uk is also including a £192 cashback by redemption package. That effectively brings your bills down to just £15 a month.

Pixel 5 deals: how does the phone shape up?

It seems Google listened when it came to the downfalls of the Pixel 4. Whilst its predecessor was a bit of a flop, the Pixel 5 seems to kick it up a gear, offering the reliability we'd come to expect from Google smartphones as well as some stunning features that help it to keep up with the likes of Samsung and Apple iPhones.

Boosted with 8GB RAM and a 4080mAh battery cell, performance and longevity is much improved, alongside design factors like finally kicking to the curb Google's penchant for ghastly notches and – worse still – clunky-looking foreheads and chins from years past.

(Image credit: Future)

Now the Pixel 5 looks sleek with thin bezels and – taking a leaf out of Samsung's book – a hole-punch-like front-facing camera. The 6-inch display dazzles, then, with Full HD resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Other changes see the Pixel 4's telephoto lens swapped out for a 16MP ultra-wide lens, alongside the trusty 12.2MP main camera. In addition, the Pixel 5 now has the ability to utilise Night mode whilst shooting portraits. Google has also amped things up with 5G connectivity, as well as making it a touch more affordable, which, let's face it, is why you're here.