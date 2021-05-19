Summer Game Fest lineup confirmed to include PlayStation, Xbox and... Weezer?

Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Summer Game Fest will officially kick off on June 10, with a world premiere showcase hosted by the man himself.

Keighley previously confirmed that Summer Game Fest would be making a return in June 2021, though exact dates, the format and who would take part remained unclear. We now know that Summer Game Fest 2021 is sponsored by Prime Gaming this year and will be made up of a "slate of digital livestream shows", with the showcase on June 10 kicking off proceedings.

This showcase will apparently be "filled with world premieres" and will even see California rockers Weezer performing. Keighley has also confirmed that over 25 publishers have partnered with the event so far, including notable companies such as Xbox, PlayStation, Warner Bros., Blizzard, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Bandai Namco - some of whom where already confirmed to be making an appearance at E3 2021 - with more to be announced and even some "surprises" on the way.

☀️The first lineup details are here! ☀️Welcome to #SummerGameFest 2021It begins Thursday, June 10 with KICKOFF LIVE! a spectacular live world premiere showcase, including a performance by @weezer, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm BST.@summergamefest pic.twitter.com/s6inizAuhUMay 19, 2021 See more

The Summer Game Fest website doesn't specify how long this year's event will last, with last month's taking place over four months, but currently four events are listed under the Summer Game Fest umbrella: EA Play, Steam Next fest, Ubisoft Forward and the Kickoff Live! show.

More events are to be announced but with EA Play scheduled for July 22, it looks like this year's event will last at least a month.

How to watch Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest takes place on June 10 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 6pm BST and will be available to watch for free on "all the major livestream platforms", including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.