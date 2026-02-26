The Primals, Final Fantasy 14 's in-house band, are heading to Download Festival 2026 in the UK

The band performs live versions of Final Fantasy 14 Online tracks

The festival takes place at Donington Park from June 12-14, 2026

If you're in the UK and play Final Fantasy 14 Online as religiously as I do, then you might want to nab yourself a ticket for this year's Download Festival.

That's because the game's in-house rock band, The Primals, will be performing at the popular Donington Park metal festival on Friday, June 12, on the Dogtooth Stage.

"The appearance at Download Festival in 2026 marks the first time the band has performed a standalone concert outside of Asia or the much-anticipated Global Fan Festival events that take place around the world," reads a Square Enix press release.

"Joining the history books alongside some of the most iconic artists from across the rock and metal world, The Primals will bring their trademark energy, musical variety and a show quite unlike anything before seen at the festival, it’s an event that is not to be missed!"

THE PRIMALS x Download Festival 2026! - YouTube Watch On

It sounds like a bit of an odd fit if you're unfamiliar with The Primals, or the work of composer Masayoshi Soken. The truth is, Final Fantasy 14 Online is no stranger to rock and metal. Several fan-favorite tracks are of the genre, including eScape, Rise, and most recently, Everything Burns.

In recent years, the game has also featured a number of guest musicians, including Against the Current's Chrissy Costanza, Architects' Sam Carter, and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

Taking all that into account, it's not such a strange thing that The Primals would find themselves at a big metal festival like Download. And hey, Architects and Tom Morello will also be performing this year...

