Samsung Galaxy A52 deals start at just £18/pm at Sky and come with free buds Plus

Samsung Galaxy A52 deals are, by the standards of Samsung, very affordable. As the latest member of the 'A' series, this device is intended to be cheap but Sky Mobile has really committed to that affordability.

Right now, Sky Mobile is offering the handset from as little as £18 a month - the cheapest price on the market for this device. While that only gets you 2GB of data, the upgrade isn't really expensive at all.

Jumping up to 7GB will only raise your bills to £21 a month which still puts you below any other tariffs. And like many other retailers, Sky Mobile will throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Plus with your order. You simply need to go the Samsung Members app and claim them once your phone arrives.

The one thing to note with Sky is that its method of offering contracts is slightly unique. Sky uses something called Swap24 - a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

Sky's Samsung Galaxy A52 deals:

Samsung Galaxy A52: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 7GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £21 per month + Galaxy Buds Plus

Stepping up by just £3 a month, this tariff boosts your data cap significantly to 7GB. That will be a much better fit if you're looking to do some light streaming and use your phone on the go more. If you still need more data, Sky lets you keep adding more up to 60GB but 2GB and 7GB are where the best value is found.View Deal

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. And, know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new Samsung Galaxy A52 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £21 per month tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

What's the Samsung Galaxy A52 like?

Despite its low price, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is a really high performing phone. It offers 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate at a price far below what you would normally need to pay to get those features.

It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display which in our tests we found to offer some impressive brightness, the battery comes in at 4500mAh and it features a 5 or 8GB RAM processor to power all of the 5G features.

Finally, the camera looks extremely impressive on paper. With its ultra-wide sensor, 64Mp main sensor with image stabilisation and even a macro lens and 32MP selfie lens, it's a snapper performing way above its price tag.

